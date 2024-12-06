Rumer Willis’ astonishing throwback shows uncanny resemblance to daughter Louetta

Rumer WIllis is a proud mom to her daughter, Louetta, who celebrated her first birthday this year. As the little one gets older, she resembles her mom more and more every day.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to social media to share a throwback photo as she celebrated friend Dree Hemingway's birthday with a snap of the two when they were incredibly young, showing that their friendship went back a number of years.

In the photo, taken when Rumer and Dree were very little, the duo were in a pool straddling an inflatable alligator as they smiled at the camera.

"Obsessed with you always," she wrote. "Happy Birthday My Baby."

Louetta is clearly inheriting her mom's looks, but she's also shown a resemblance to her aunt Tallulah. In a photo shared on social media, the aunt embraced her niece, where they grinned at the camera in a way which echoed Bruce.

"Something about apples and trees," Tallulah captioned the photo, to which middle sister Scout responded: "Ma heartttttttt," and Rumer added: "My besties." One of her followers also commented: "Besties who have the same twinkle in their eyes - twinning!!!!!"

Rumer smiled at the camera, and she looked uncannily like her daughter Louetta.

The actress gave birth to the one-year-old in April 2023 via a natural birth, which she described as a "feral" experience in which she broke her own water.

"I was just saying, 'You know ... I don’t know if I can do this. And this is the birth that I want. I want to do it at home. But I just don’t know if I can do it. It was really a kind of ... psycho spiritual experience," she said.

"I let go, I actually let myself surrender to ... what was happening. And my body ... just downloaded what to do."

Having separated from her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, Rumer is now navigating co-parenting, although she told Yahoo Life that her parents provided a "a top-tier version" of what co-parenting can look like. "My job is to try to make it even better. It certainly can’t be worse. That would be embarrassing."

"Whatever the reasons are that you got out of a relationship still exist, but you have to find a way to co-parent," she said. "Your problems, whatever they may be with your co-parent, are not your kid's problems. Don't make it theirs."