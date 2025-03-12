Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven splits from wife Romi Imbelli 7 months after wedding

Romi Imbelli and James Haven’s love story has come to an unexpected and painful end. Just months after saying "I do," The Real L Word star has filed for an annulment, officially bringing her short-lived marriage to a close. The news has come as a shock, especially given the years of friendship they shared before taking the leap.

Romi has now spoken out, confirming that the decision was not one she made lightly. "After careful consideration, I have decided to move forward with the annulment of my marriage to James Haven," she said in a statement to People. "As reflected in public record, the reason cited remains fraud. This has been a deeply personal and difficult decision, but one that I feel is necessary for my own well-being."

The relationship, which had spanned more than two decades as close friends before turning romantic, appeared to be filled with hope when they exchanged vows in an intimate Laguna Beach ceremony last August. The wedding, attended only by their parents, was meant to be a quiet celebration before a larger gathering down the line.

© Kevin Winter James is Angelina's brother

On New Year’s Day, Romi shared a now-deleted Instagram post about their marriage, explaining that they had experienced serious difficulties almost immediately after their wedding day.

"In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years," she wrote. "The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book. Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later."

© Instagram James with Romi

Then came the heartbreaking admission that just a day after saying their vows, everything started to unravel.

"We had a big fight the next day," she revealed. "After five months of much crying, healing, and reflection, we decided to work through our issues and are now planning a special day with my daughter."

© Getty Images Angelina and brother James Haven with dad Jon Voight

She ended the post on a hopeful note, sharing that she was preparing to return to her husband and their home in Los Angeles. "Everything that has happened in the last few months was all part of a greater plan, and I trust in God’s timing."

Now, only a few months later, Romi has changed course completely. Her annulment filing, which was submitted just 15 days after the wedding, makes it clear that things were never as settled as they may have seemed.

While she has not shared further details about what led her to cite fraud as the reason for ending the marriage, her statement suggests that she is looking ahead rather than dwelling on the past.

"I appreciate the support of those who have stood by me, and at this time, I am focused on moving forward with clarity and peace," she said. "I’m finding healing through this process by putting my truth into words in my upcoming memoir, where I will share more about this chapter of my life and the journey that led me here."

© Instagram Romi has annulled the marriage after 7 months

James, who has mostly kept out of the public eye despite being the older brother of Angelina Jolie, has not spoken publicly about the split.

Known for his close relationship with his sister and his dedication to charity work, he has always maintained a low profile.

Romi has been through public breakups before. She was previously married to musician Dusty Ray from 2011 to 2013, then to chef Charles Imbelli, with whom she shares her daughter, Frankie. That marriage ended in 2019.