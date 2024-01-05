Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven makes rare statement about 'protecting' her children

James Haven, the 52-year-old actor and older brother of Angelina Jolie, recently opened up about his close relationship with his sister and her children in a rare interview on the 90who10 podcast.

James, last seen in public with his father Jon Voight in October 2022, discussed his commitment to protecting and supporting Angelina's six children amid her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt.

Reflecting on his role in his sister's life post-divorce, James emphasized his protective instincts towards her children.

He said, "That's where it all started, it started with the protection of her and then of her children, my nieces and nephews," indicating a renewed phase in his relationship with Angelina.

© Getty Images Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Acknowledging the significant years of development for her children, he expressed his desire to be present and supportive, much like his late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, taught him.

Angelina and Brad's children include Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

© Getty Images Angelina and brother James Haven with dad Jon Voight

James highlighted his commitment to being there for them, stating, "I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. The formative years, the young adults they're going to become, I want to be there for them — or for her — whatever she's going through."

James and Angelina's close bond first caught public attention during her Oscar-winning campaign for "Girl, Interrupted" in 1999. However, their public displays of affection, including kissing on the mouth at red-carpet events, sparked rumors and controversy.

© Getty Angelina and Brad with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox

In 2000, following Angelina's Oscar win, she declared her love for James during her acceptance speech, which was later clarified by James as being misconstrued and merely a display of "brotherly love."

The siblings' mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1999 and passed away in 2007 at age 56. James and Angelina's expressions of affection during this time were attributed to the stress of their mother's illness.

Looking ahead, James hinted at future collaborations with Angelina, sharing, "We have very mutual interests, especially if it's focused on how to help kids or stuff like that. And I know there's going to be many things in the future that we'll probably be working on."

© Gotham Angelina Jolie (L) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Despite his modest acting career, mostly in films starring his sister or her former husband Billy Bob Thornton, James has largely stayed out of the limelight in recent years.

Angelina, on the other hand, has continued her successful career in film and humanitarian work.

Both siblings have experienced a strained relationship with their father, Jon Voight, including periods of estrangement. James spoke candidly about the challenges they faced during their upbringing, including financial hardships and the absence of a car during high school, which he attributed to their father's lack of financial support.

He recalled, "It was debilitating. I did not to go to the prom because I felt uncomfortable that Dad would have to drive me."

The death of their mother in 2007 and James' conversion to born-again Christianity eventually led to a reconciliation with their father.

However, James' relationship with Angelina appears to have changed following her divorce from Brad, with reports suggesting he was dismissed from his role as a full-time nanny to her children. The details of their current relationship remain private.

