Brad Pitt showcases incredible tattoo collection with nod to Angelina Jolie

Off the back of his 61st birthday, Brad Pitt looked younger than ever in a new teaser ahead of the release of his latest film, F1.

The father of six showcased his incredible tattoo collection in the trailer, where he is seen lying down on a yellow lounge clad in white trousers and black and white sneakers as he catches his breath.

Brad's shirtless physique displayed his ink in close detail, including the special nod to Angelina Jolie that he received during their 12 years together.

WATCH: F1 - trailer

The tribute to his ex-wife includes the letter 'A' on his wrist, as well as her birthday inked on his torso in the Khmer language.

For his six children, he has each of their initials tattooed on his wrist next to Angelina's 'A'.

The 61-year-old's impressive ink collection also includes the phrase "Life is absurd" in French on his left arm, and a sketch of the famous mummy, Ötzi the Iceman.

© NIPI Brad has a slew of meaningful tattosos inked on his body

He sports the word "Invictus" next to the mummy, tattoos of "Alpha" and "Omega", a tornado on his hip, and a human skull, amongst other meaningful images.

Brad tattooed a powerful Rumi quote on his right arm, which reads: "There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there."

Angelina is no stranger to tattoos herself and even has a tribute to Brad of her own on her skin.

© Getty Images He has his ex-wife's birthday inked in Khmer on his torso

Over her old upper-arm tattoo that she had inked for her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, Angelina added the birthplace coordinates of each of her children, as well as Brad, who was born in Oklahoma.

The Maria star also sports a large Bengal tiger tattoo on her lower back that stretches 12 inches long, a Buddhist spell tattoo on her left shoulder blade, and an Arabic script on her right arm that translates to "determination".

Angelina is not the only love that Brad has worn his heart on his sleeve for; he also paid tribute to his girlfriend of two years, Ines de Ramon, in his Super Bowl commercial which aired on Sunday.

© picture alliance, Getty Brad and his girlfriend Ines have been linked since 2022

The clip saw Brad encouraging the people of America to come together in unity, in a stirring patriotic speech.

The veteran actor donned two 14kt gold chain necklaces for the commercial, both of which were from Anita Ko, the jewelry brand where Ines works as an executive.

The couple were first linked in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, amid his messy divorce from Angelina.

Angelina sports a series of tattoos, including Brad's birthplace coordinates

The Mr and Mrs Smith co-stars had been battling it out in court over their shared French vineyard, as well as the matter of custody over their six children.

Since their divorce was finalized in December 2024, over eight years after announcing their separation, Brad has been gearing up for the release of his latest film, F1.

The flick will follow Brad as a retired Formula One driver who returns to racing to coach a rookie; also featuring in the highly-anticipated film are Javier Bardem and Damson Idris. It will drop in theatres on June 25.