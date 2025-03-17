Paul Young rushed to hospital following major accident

Eighties music legend Paul Young suffered a terrifying accident while on holiday in Greece, bringing his luxurious getaway to an abrupt and painful end.

The Kat Kool and the Kool Kats star opened up about his ordeal, revealing that he was relaxing in a Santorini hotel in September when he slipped on the way to breakfast.

Recalling the moment his "leg slipped out from underneath" in an interview with The Mirror, Paul then suffered a major injury as he fell down the stairs.

"I fell and my leg cracked as soon as I hit the step. Once I'd gone down, I couldn't stop. There was no handrail, so nothing to hold on to. I just thought, 'I've lost control,'" he told the publication.

"I fell down to three or four more steps, fracturing my leg again and again. It was a multi-fracture. When I came to a stop, I looked down and my leg was in a slightly weird position, underneath my bottom."

"I thought 'I don’t like that. My leg shouldn’t be like that', so I tried to straighten it up and that's when the pain started," he said.

© Getty Images The iconic singer suffered a painful fall during his Greek holiday

The father of three said that there was a "danger of the leg snapping" as he struggled to deal with the incredible pain.

"The only medication they had was paracetamol. I was screaming out all the time and most of the time I had my eyes shut because the pain was terrible," he recounted.

His wife, Lorna, immediately called for help, and Paul was taken to a local hospital where he waited for nine hours as the team organized transport to Athens.

© Getty Images Paul spent nine hours in the local hospital before being flown to Athens for emergency surgery

Paul was then rushed to the capital city for major surgery, where he spent an additional two days in intensive care due to blood loss.

Following the "frightening" experience in Greece, the "Every Time You Go Away" singer was flown back to the UK on a private plane in order to prevent blood clots from forming and underwent a 10-hour surgery to mend his broken leg.

Paul's recovery was long and arduous: he was forced to learn to walk again, and the rod in his leg malfunctioned so that a bolt snapped off, causing "tremendous" pain.

© Getty Images Paul spent five months recovering from the horrifying accident

"I've never had something like this happen to me before. It's the worst injury I've ever had," he explained.

However, despite the major setback, he shared that he was "fighting fit and ready" to get back on the road for his national tour after months of physiotherapy and hydrotherapy.

His UK tour From No Parlez To Secret of Associations kicks off in April, and he will join Rick Springfield on the road in America in June.

© Getty Images His first wife, Stacey, passed away in 2018

The Q-Tips performer had his wife, Lorna, by his side throughout the ordeal, taking care of him amid the process of recovery.

The pair married in July, six years after Paul's first wife, Stacey Smith, passed away following a battle with brain cancer.

Stacey and Paul welcomed three children together: Levi, Layla, and Grady Cole.