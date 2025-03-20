Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Country stars' net worths: from Dolly Parton's eye-watering fortune to Keith Urban and Garth Brooks'
Three-way split of Keith urban, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks© Getty

Find out how much other stars like Carrie Underwood and Shania Twain are worth

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
There is a whole lotta money to be made in country music.

One of the most popular music genres in the United States and beyond, its fans have seen it evolve from the days of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash to current favorites like Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, both currently judges on American Idol.

Moreover, in recent years, it has experienced quite the increase in popularity — Nashville is hotter than ever for tourists, and even places like New York City have seen country music bars pop up, and get lines around the block.

That has left more country stars such as Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and of course the one and only Dolly Parton with eye-watering fortunes.

Catch up on all of their net worths below.

1/11

Carrie Underwood© WireImage

Carrie Underwood

Carrie got her start on American Idol, which she won in 2005, and has since made hits like "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel." Her net worth is reportedly $120 million.

2/11

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the red carpet © Penske Media via Getty Images

Blake Shelton

Blake has been releasing music since about 2001, and was also a judge on The Voice for several years. His net worth is reportedly $130 million.

3/11

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Keith Urban

Though Keith hails from Australia, he is a beloved member of the American country music community. His net worth is reportedly $75 million, and his wife Nicole Kidman's is $250 million.

4/11

miranda lambert acm awards 2024© Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Miranda broke into the scene around 2000, and is known for songs such as "Mama's Broken Heart" and "Hell on Heels." Her net worth is reportedly $60 million.

5/11

Dolly has launched her own wines business© Getty

Dolly Parton

Arguably one of our best, most popular, most beloved and talented country stars ever, Dolly has a net worth of $450 million, per Forbes. She is also known for her philanthropy, and has donated $1 million to COVID-19 vaccine research, as well as $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation for Hurricane Helene relief, and $1 million to The Salvation Army.

6/11

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.© Getty Images

Tim McGraw

When you think Tim McGraw… think of his reported $200 million net worth! He shares it with his wife and fellow country music star Faith Hill.

7/11

Caroline Bryan and Luke Bryan attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty

Luke Bryan

Luke, known for the hit "Country Girl" and as a judge on American Idol, has a reported net worth of $160 million.

8/11

Willie Nelson performs at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park© Gary Miller

Willie Nelson

Willie rose to fame in the 1960s, and has released a whopping 102 studio albums since then. He has a reported net worth of $25 million.

9/11

shania twain people's choice country awards 2024© Getty Images

Shania Twain

With iconic hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still The One," it's no wonder that the Canadian-born star has a reported net worth of $400 million.

10/11

garth brooks trisha yearwood red carpet event© Getty Images

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks has been in the industry since 1985, and together with his wife Tricia Yearwood he has a reported net worth of $400 million.

11/11

Reba attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards blue dress

Reba McEntire

With decades in both the music and acting industry, and classics like "Survivor" and her show Reba, the The Voice judge has accrued a reported net worth of $95 million.

