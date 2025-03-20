Country stars' net worths: from Dolly Parton's eye-watering fortune to Keith Urban and Garth Brooks'

There is a whole lotta money to be made in country music.

One of the most popular music genres in the United States and beyond, its fans have seen it evolve from the days of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash to current favorites like Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, both currently judges on American Idol.

Moreover, in recent years, it has experienced quite the increase in popularity — Nashville is hotter than ever for tourists, and even places like New York City have seen country music bars pop up, and get lines around the block.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Dolly Parton's remodeled kitchen

That has left more country stars such as Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and of course the one and only Dolly Parton with eye-watering fortunes.

Catch up on all of their net worths below.

1/ 11 © WireImage Carrie Underwood Carrie got her start on American Idol, which she won in 2005, and has since made hits like "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel." Her net worth is reportedly $120 million.



2/ 11 © Penske Media via Getty Images Blake Shelton Blake has been releasing music since about 2001, and was also a judge on The Voice for several years. His net worth is reportedly $130 million.



3/ 11 © Getty Images Keith Urban Though Keith hails from Australia, he is a beloved member of the American country music community. His net worth is reportedly $75 million, and his wife Nicole Kidman's is $250 million.



4/ 11 © Getty Images Miranda Lambert Miranda broke into the scene around 2000, and is known for songs such as "Mama's Broken Heart" and "Hell on Heels." Her net worth is reportedly $60 million.



5/ 11 © Getty Dolly Parton Arguably one of our best, most popular, most beloved and talented country stars ever, Dolly has a net worth of $450 million, per Forbes. She is also known for her philanthropy, and has donated $1 million to COVID-19 vaccine research, as well as $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation for Hurricane Helene relief, and $1 million to The Salvation Army.





6/ 11 © Getty Images Tim McGraw When you think Tim McGraw… think of his reported $200 million net worth! He shares it with his wife and fellow country music star Faith Hill.



7/ 11 © Getty Luke Bryan Luke, known for the hit "Country Girl" and as a judge on American Idol, has a reported net worth of $160 million.



8/ 11 © Gary Miller Willie Nelson Willie rose to fame in the 1960s, and has released a whopping 102 studio albums since then. He has a reported net worth of $25 million.



9/ 11 © Getty Images Shania Twain With iconic hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still The One," it's no wonder that the Canadian-born star has a reported net worth of $400 million.



10/ 11 © Getty Images Garth Brooks Garth Brooks has been in the industry since 1985, and together with his wife Tricia Yearwood he has a reported net worth of $400 million.

