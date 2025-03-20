Country stars' net worths: from Dolly Parton's eye-watering fortune to Keith Urban and Garth Brooks'

There is a whole lotta money to be made in country music.
One of the most popular music genres in the United States and beyond, its fans have seen it evolve from the days of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash to current favorites like Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, both currently judges on American Idol.
Moreover, in recent years, it has experienced quite the increase in popularity — Nashville is hotter than ever for tourists, and even places like New York City have seen country music bars pop up, and get lines around the block.
Carrie got her start on American Idol, which she won in 2005, and has since made hits like "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel." Her net worth is reportedly $120 million.
Blake Shelton
Blake has been releasing music since about 2001, and was also a judge on The Voice for several years. His net worth is reportedly $130 million.
Keith Urban
Though Keith hails from Australia, he is a beloved member of the American country music community. His net worth is reportedly $75 million, and his wife Nicole Kidman's is $250 million.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda broke into the scene around 2000, and is known for songs such as "Mama's Broken Heart" and "Hell on Heels." Her net worth is reportedly $60 million.
Dolly Parton
Arguably one of our best, most popular, most beloved and talented country stars ever, Dolly has a net worth of $450 million, per Forbes. She is also known for her philanthropy, and has donated $1 million to COVID-19 vaccine research, as well as $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation for Hurricane Helene relief, and $1 million to The Salvation Army.
Tim McGraw
When you think Tim McGraw… think of his reported $200 million net worth! He shares it with his wife and fellow country music star Faith Hill.
Luke Bryan
Luke, known for the hit "Country Girl" and as a judge on American Idol, has a reported net worth of $160 million.
Willie Nelson
Willie rose to fame in the 1960s, and has released a whopping 102 studio albums since then. He has a reported net worth of $25 million.
Shania Twain
With iconic hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still The One," it's no wonder that the Canadian-born star has a reported net worth of $400 million.
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks has been in the industry since 1985, and together with his wife Tricia Yearwood he has a reported net worth of $400 million.
Reba McEntire
With decades in both the music and acting industry, and classics like "Survivor" and her show Reba, the The Voice judge has accrued a reported net worth of $95 million.
