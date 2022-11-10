Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire share the stage at the CMAs for heartfelt tribute

Beatriz Colon
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire looked fabulous as they teamed up to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn during the CMA Awards
Country music stars put out all the stops for the genre's biggest night, taking the stage and being honored at the Country Music Association Awards on 9 November.
Country music icons Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire kicked off the biggest night in country music, with a heartfelt tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn.
Loretta passed away on 4 October aged 90 in her Tennessee home, after over fifty years in the industry.
The three stars collaborated on a beautiful tribute for her, where songs like You Ain't Woman Enough, You're Looking at Country, and her classic hit Coal Miner's Daughter, of which she has a biopic of the same name.
Carrie, Reba and Miranda brought loads of glamor and glitter with their looks, with Carrie kicking off the performance wearing a fully sequined green gown with a bustier top and a purple gradient at its hem.
The three looked stunning and their looks were quite fitting for the occasion
Miranda kept up with the theme of glitter – and country – wearing a black mini dress full of bejeweled horses and fringe down the neckline.
Reba matched her fellow country singer, wearing a button-down black blouse with green sequin fringe down the chest.
The collaboration between the three was the perfect tribute
The CMA's air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with country star Luke Bryan and former football player Peyton Manning as hosts.
Country music fans will see performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Carly Pierce, Luke Combs, and more.
