Keith Urban pays tribute to close friend as he spends time away from family

As stars descended on Nashville to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Grand Ole Opry, the longest-running radio show and cornerstone of country music, Keith Urban brought the house down with a stunning rendition of "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue".

The country crooner covered Crystal Gayle's iconic song, performing to a crowd of thousands at the Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the institution's incredible achievement.

Donning a black button-up shirt, black blazer and matching trousers for the event, Keith wowed the audience with the track, before diving into his own song, "Wasted Time".

"She first played The Opry when she was [a teenager]," Keith said of Crystal, the sister of his late friend Loretta Lynn.

"She was later inducted in as a member right here on this very stage by her big sister, Loretta," he continued. "She's always been her own artist."

"This song was a giant crossover hit. I've never played," the father of two said. "I really wanted to do it tonight in honour of you, Crystal. I love you, Crystal Gale!"

This performance comes after Keith announced he would be spending even more time away from his home that he shares with his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

In addition to his forthcoming High and Alive tour, which kicks off in May, the "Somebody Like You" singer will helm a new CBS show called The Road as he searches for the next big artist.

He will be travelling the country in the coming months, just after wrapping his Vegas residency, in an effort to help budding artists find their big break.

"I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists," Keith said in a statement.

"Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd," he noted.

He then added: "For me, touring has always been my first love. It's where the rubber meets the road. But it's the only road to take if you want to be a performer."

Meanwhile, at The Opry, a slew of performers took to the stage for the special night, including Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, The War & Treaty and Post Malone.

Keith became a member in 2012, sharing at the time just how meaningful it was for a small-town kid to receive the huge honour.

"It's a long way from Caboolture [Queensland, Australia] to the stage here at The Grand Ole Opry," he gushed at his induction ceremony, per Billboard.

"And to stand in this circle is the most phenomenal thing. I just want to thank The Opry for this honour, but also the responsibility. This is a responsibility that I take deep to the heart of me."

"This once and for all shows the global popularity and reach of country music," he continued. "I honour the history of country music, but I absolutely fully dedicate myself to the future of country music, as well. God bless you all."