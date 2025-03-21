Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hollywood icon Dyan Cannon rocks leather pants at Lakers game  — see her then and now pictures
Dyan Cannon attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans© Getty Images

Dyan is a three-time Oscar nominee

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Dyan Cannon is a three-time Oscar nominee and a long-time Lakers fan – considered one of the most famous fans of the Los Angeles teams – and she looked fabulous courtside at the Game earlier this week.

Judd Apatow and Dyan Cannon attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs© Getty Images

On March 17 Dyan sat alongside Judd Apatow as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs. 

She rocked a cozy pale blush sweater and gunmetal grey leather jeggings, paired with a felt trilby hat, with her blonde hair in messy waves.

Actress Dyan Cannon poses with her dog in Los Angeles, California. circa 1959© Getty Images

1958

A former beauty queen, Dyan made her television debut in 1958 and three years later in 1961, she began dating Cary Grant.

Jennifer Grant, 3.5-months-old, poses with ad Cary Grant and mom Dyan Cannon© Bettmann Archive

1966

They married on July 22, 1965, and had one daughter, Jennifer, born in 1966. Dyan filed for divorce in September 1967.

In 1986 she remarried lawyer-turned-real estate investor Stanley Fimberg but they divorced five years later and remained friends.

Dyan Cannon and Daughter Jennifer Grant during 49th Annual Academy Awards in 1977© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1977

Dyan has been a longtime fixture in Hollywood, getting her big break in 1969 where she starred in the sex comedy Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

She received an Oscar nomination for her work in the film, and received two more over her career, for Heaven Can Wait (1978) and the 1976 short film Number One.

American actress Dyan Cannon sits cross-legged to make a phonecall circa 1970© Getty Images

1970

She became the first Oscar-nominated actress to be nominated in the Best Short Film, Live Action category for Number One. The short film was produced, directed, written and edited, and was a story about adolescent sexual curiosity.

Actor Cary Grant and his wife, actress Dyan Cannon, walking arm in arm down a street in Bristol, England, 1965© Getty Images

1965

For decades publishers had asked Dyan to write about her life with Cary, one of Hollywood's definitive leading men who was nominated twice for an Oscar.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis also asked Dyan to write a memoir, but she told the former wife of President John F Kennedy that there was "still some healing that has to happen.".

Actress Dyan Cannon poses for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

1985

She published her memoir, Dear Cary: My Life with Cary Grant, in 2011.

“I spent six years writing, and it was so much bigger than just Cary and I,” Dyan said of the book.

"It’s about relationships and what people do to themselves and each other under that canopy called love. That’s why I decided to write it."

Jason Isaacs and Dyan Cannon attend the "Archie" premiere during the PaleyLive NY series at The Paley Museum on December 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)© Getty Images

2023

It was adapted in 2023 into a four-part mini series with Jason Isaacs as British-born Cary and Laura Aikman as Dyan.

Jennifer Grant and Dyan Cannon attend the "Archie" premiere during the PaleyLive NY series at The Paley Museum on December 04, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images

2023

"[Jason] nailed it," Dyan told HELLO! in 2023 of Jason's performance as her ex-husband.

"It didn't surprise me because Jason is a brilliant actor, but it delighted me and sometimes infuriated me and sometimes frustrated me. And even today, I became so emotional in there [after the screening and Q&A]. You know, everyone's sitting around in this chamber – and just imagine someone playing out your life. You can't imagine because why would they ever do that? It's got some of the most personal things in my life, so it's a staggering experience for me."

