Jack Lowden makes rare comment about marriage with 'ambitious' wife Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden at 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards© Getty

The Hollywood couple married in 2024

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Jack Lowden has opened up about his relationship with Saoirse Ronan, praising his wife's extraordinary talent and ambition. 

The Scottish actor, who recently appeared in Slow Horses, met Saoirse in 2017 on the set of Mary Queen of Scots, where he played Lord Darnley, the ill-fated husband of Queen Mary - portrayed by the Oscar-nominated Irish actress. 

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards© Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden married in summer 2024

Looking back on that time, Jack admitted he had been considering stepping away from acting before witnessing his future wife's remarkable presence on set. 

"There was me thinking about stopping because I felt self-conscious or like I didn't know how to do it," he told The Sunday Times. "And then watching [Saoirse] carry the weight of a huge film like that with ease and grace and majesty. 

"It was remarkable to watch. She makes it look so easy, like breathing. It was totally inspiring." 

Since then, the couple - who prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight - have built a life together, splitting their time between London and Scotland's Borders region. 

Despite their demanding schedules, they make a conscious effort to stay connected. "We just have to check in with each other a lot," Jack shared, adding that working on the same project such as The Outrun makes things easier. 

And while they already have plans to collaborate again, there's a new challenge to navigate: Saoirse's growing ambitions behind the camera.

"The question is, how do we do it, because Saoirse, she has ambitions as well to direct," he said. 

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards© Getty
The couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight

Saoirse and Jack began dating after meeting on the set of the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots. They married in a private ceremony last July. 

The couple live in a stunning, multi-million townhouse in North London's Islington neighbourhood with their dog, Fran. They also own property in Cork, Ireland, after purchasing a home there in 2020. 

Their London property is a three-bedroom Victorian end-of-terrace home and offers the perfect base for when the stars' work brings them to the English capital. 

couple posing for photo at event © Getty Images
They met on the set of Mary Queen of Scots

During a recent chat on Ruthie's Table 4 podcast, Brooklyn actress Saoirse revealed how their love of food bonded them together.

"Jack loves how much I love food," she shared. "I was eating a burger and I was like, 'What are you looking at?'

"He said, 'I'm watching you eat that because you're getting so much out of it.' That was when I knew."

