Barack Obama shares real feelings on Michelle's revelations about private life
Former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama attend the men's singles first round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France during day one of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City© Getty Images

The former POTUS and his wife also share two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
27 minutes ago
Michelle Obama's new podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, IMO, has already become a certifiable hit, despite only being out for a little over a week.

The collaborative project between the siblings was launched on March 12, with the two attending SXSW the day after in Austin to host a live recording for an episode.

Several of the revelations from the introductory episodes have already made waves, such as Michelle's take on how she and her family handle gossip, her initial reluctance to enter the White House, and how their kids have grown up in that environment.

While fans have thronged to the podcast to show the former First Lady their support, the most meaningful tribute comes from none other than her husband, former President of the United States Barack Obama.

Barack took to social media with a clip from the premiere episode, praising the duo and offering his wife the encouragement she deserved. "So proud of Michelle and Craig on their new podcast, @imopodcasts!"

 "You can't truly understand Michelle without understanding her family," he continued. "In every episode, she and Craig will talk about their own journeys and explore the joys and challenges that so many people face. Check it out on YouTube or wherever you listen to your podcasts."

Michelle responded with a few loved up emojis, with other fans also adding: "In this crazy world we live in, it feels so good to hear her voice. A bit nostalgic," and: "It sounds like she has always been an icon, she's just more recognizable now," as well as: "So much love to you both!"

When the podcast was announced, Michelle shared a statement touching upon why now was the time for the sibling duo to make their presence felt more than ever.

Michelle and Barack similing together with heads close© Instagram
"You can't truly understand Michelle without understanding her family."

"There's a lot going on in the world right now," she penned. "We're living through some really complicated and confusing times and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more."

"That's why my brother @CraigMalRob and I are launching our new podcast — @IMOPodcasts with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the mom-of-two continued. "Now, Craig is one of the people I turn to whenever I have anything on my mind." 

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks with his daughters Sasha (L) and Malia during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House November 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. In a tradition dating back to 1947, the president pardons a turkey, sparing the tom -- and his alternate -- from becoming a Thanksgiving Day feast. This year, Americans were asked to choose which of two turkeys would be pardoned and to cast their votes on Twitter.© Getty Images
Michelle also spoke on the podcast about her daughters' growing disdain for the Thanksgiving Turkey pardon

"He always has the insights, the wisdom, and the humor to get me through anything. Together, we'll share our perspectives about some of your questions. And we won't be doing it alone. We'll be joined by special guests, friends, and experts along the way." Issa Rae was the guest on episode two, with Seth and Lauren Rogen appearing on the podcast's third episode.

"I'm going to be honest. We don't have all the answers. But there will be a lot of opinions. A lot of learning. And plenty of laughs. Because we all need some moments of light right now."

Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson at IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos during SXSW Conference & Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.© Getty Images
Michelle and Craig hosted a recording of the podcast at SXSW

Michelle sweetly penned after the first episode dropped: "For over six decades, [Craig and I have] been each other's sounding board — and now, we can't wait to be yours, too."

