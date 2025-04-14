Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez look phenomenal in space suits ahead of nerve-wracking rocket launch

Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez are ready to blast off in style as they prepare for their upcoming space flight with Blue Origin's all-female NS-31 crew.

The glamorous duo turned heads over the weekend, posting a series of striking images on Instagram wearing sleek, form-fitting blue space suits monogrammed with their names.

The pop superstar and the philanthropist posed alongside an inspiring group of fellow trailblazers including aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, legendary journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn and activist Amanda Nguyen.

The Blue Origin crew includes super stars Lauren and Katy

"Happy International Day of Human Space Flight. Forever in awe of the Universe and its alignment," Katy wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes shots. The post celebrated the anniversary of the first human to travel into space, and this mission adds a groundbreaking twist with an entirely female passenger list.

The 40-year-old singer is never one to shy away from a fashion moment and was quick to joke about the high-flying glam plans she has in store. "There will be lash extensions flying in the capsule," Katy quipped, adding with a wink, "Mine are glued on. They’re good."

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez will be jetting off in space with Katy Perry

"Space is going to finally be glam," she laughed. "Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'ass' in astronaut."

Lauren, 55, who is also a children's book author and founder of the foundation This Is About Humanity, looked radiant in her custom suit, smiling as she stood with her co-pilots-to-be. The moment was about more than just high fashion and space tourism. It was also about representation, empowerment and breaking boundaries.

© Instagram Katy gets glammed up ahead of Blue Origin launch

Engineer Aisha Bowe, 38, shared that she had done her own style test before the launch. "I skydived in Dubai with similar hair to make sure I would be good. Took it for a dry run," she told ELLE, proving that preparation extends beyond the technical.

Activist Amanda Nguyen, 33, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work with survivors of sexual assault, added, "This dichotomy of engineer and scientist, and then beauty and fashion. We contain multitudes. Women are multitudes. I’m going to be wearing lipstick."

Gayle King, ever the icon, is joining the mission just weeks after celebrating her 70th birthday. Known for her fearless interviews and award-winning journalism, Gayle explained that the invitation to go to space felt like the perfect way to begin her next chapter. "I wanted to open myself up to new adventures and step out of my comfort zone," she said.

Still, she admitted to having some nerves. "I've made no secret of the fact that I'm very nervous but also very excited," she said. "If you see me between now and launch day, please send good wishes and good thoughts. I'm nervous enough."