Inside Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' star-studded Princess Diana wedding

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' imminent wedding is shaping up to be the celebration of the year, with excitement growing amongst fans of the couple.

Their nuptials will reportedly take place in Venice, Italy, and will likely include a slew of stars like Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and the Kardashians.

Lauren's older brother, Paul Sánchez, has spoken out about his sister's wedding to the Amazon founder, revealing that it will be a blockbuster event.

"I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing," Paul shared in an interview with TMZ.

"Just huge and fun, and just a blast," he added. "We don't have any details yet, like exactly where it's gonna be or anything like that."

"I'm thrilled beyond belief," he continued. "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Pri The couple are set to marry in Venice, Italy

Princess Diana and King Charles married in a lavish 1981 ceremony which was watched by over 750 million people around the world. Dubbed the "wedding of the century", Charles and Diana's union reportedly cost $48 million, or $168 million when adjusted for inflation today.

Paul shared that Lauren and Jeff would likely encourage their wedding guests to donate to their charity of choice in lieu of a wedding gift.

He added that the couple are preparing for the upcoming Blue Origin space flight set to launch on April 14.

© Getty Images Paul compared his sister's upcoming nuptials to Charles and Diana's wedding

"I talk to my sister three or four times a week but she hasn't mentioned much about the wedding," Paul said. "They're so busy, you know, the launch is coming up in three weeks. And I'll be there for that, that's gonna be a blast."

"We'll see what happens after that," he finished.

Lauren will join an all-female crew including Katy Perry, Gayle King, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, as they blast off in April.

© Getty Images Katy will join Lauren and four other women on the space flight

The mother of three spoke to People about her upcoming adventure, sharing that she was excited to learn as much as she could in the process.

"I never thought in a million years that I’d have the chance to go to space," she said. "But this journey is more than a space flight, it's about inspiring the next generation of explorers and dreamers, being bold, and embracing adventure in pursuit of learning and growing as a person."

She added that the impressive crew would make her experience that much more meaningful. "Each woman brings her unique life experiences and talents," she told the publication.

© AFP via Getty Images Lauren and Jeff have been engaged since May 2023

Lauren and her fiancé have kept quiet about their wedding plans thus far, and have been engaged for almost two years.

Jeff popped the question in May 2023, four years after they went public with their romance at a Golden Globes afterparty.

Lauren did share a glimpse into her preparations in November, revealing that she was taking inspiration from one website in particular. "I have to say, I do have a Pinterest – I'm just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board," she told Today.