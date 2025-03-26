Which A-listers may receive invites to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's star-studded wedding

The wedding of the year is fast approaching as Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos prepares to marry his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, in Venice, Italy.

Jeff and Lauren got engaged in May 2023, just over four years after they went public with their romance at the Golden Globes afterparty.

While the couple have kept details of their nuptials under wraps, their wedding invites have reportedly been sent out, according to People, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see who scored a spot on the star-studded guest list.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are likely invited to the big day, thanks to the "Firework" singer's friendship with the bride-to-be.

Lauren took Orlando on a helicopter ride along with her son, Nikko, in August 2024, pointing to her close connection with the pair. The pilot also vacationed with Katy for her 40th birthday.

Katy will join Lauren on the historic all-women Blue Origin space flight in Spring, alongside Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

© Getty Images Katy will join Lauren on the Blue Origin space flight

Another close friend of Jeff's fiancée is Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, who was spotted heading to dinner with her in March.

Eva also took a moment to gush about Lauren on her birthday in December, writing a sweet message over a photo of the pair together.

"Happy birthday my beautiful Lauren!" she said. "You are such a light in this world!"

© Stefanie Keenan Eva and Lauren are close friends

The Kardashians may also join in on the wedding celebrations, after Kris Jenner threw a luncheon for Lauren's book launch in September.

"Thank you @krisjenner for hosting this beautiful lunch with all the girls to support @theflywhoflew. What a special afternoon, I'm over the moon!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the reality TV matriarch.

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate Lauren's book launch, indicating a budding friendship between the two.

© Getty Images The Kardashians were supportive of the author's project

"Congratulations @laurenwsanchez on your book, The Fly Who Flew To Space," she wrote.

"This book is an inspiring and imaginative story that sparks curiosity and imagination while at the same time, it encourages us all to shoot for the stars. Thank you for being vulnerable and for creating a book that will allow other children to feel seen."

She added that it was "such a sweet and positive read that teaches so many lessons of determination, resilience and believing in yourself!"

© WireImage Kim wrote a birthday message for Lauren

Kim Kardashian has been linked to the mother of three on several occasions and shared a birthday message for Lauren in December.

"She's smart, she's sexy, she's kind! Happy Birthday to truly one of the best humans I know! @laurenwsanchez," she wrote via Instagram.

Lauren's close group of girlfriends will likely be in attendance at the wedding, including: Kelly Sawyer Patricof, the CEO of Baby2Baby, a non-profit that aims to provide basic necessities to children in need; Jennifer Meyer, a jewelry designer and ex-wife of Spiderman star Tobey Maguire; and Jamie Mizrahi, a stylist for the stars who has worked with the likes of Meghan Markle.

© Steven Ferdman Lauren's son Nikko will likely attend his mother's wedding

Lauren and Jeff's children will surely join their parents on their special day to round out the guest list. The tech mogul shares four children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, while Lauren welcomed her son Nikko with ex Tony Gonzalez and kids Evan and Ella with her former husband Patrick Whitesell.

While Lauren and Jeff have yet to reveal details of their wedding, the aviation enthusiast did share that she was just like every other bride-to-be when it came to planning.

"I have to say, I do have a Pinterest – I'm just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board," she told Today in November.