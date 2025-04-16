If ever a song suited its singer, Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive is it.

The disco staple topped the charts in 1979 – the same year the singer suffered a spinal injury after falling over a monitor on stage, leading to decades of rehabilitation. Then, in 2005, she divorced Linwood Simon, her manager husband of 26 years.

But Gloria hasn’t just survived; at the age of 81, she’s thriving.

"I’m brilliant," she tells us from her home in New Jersey. "I still love what I’m doing. When I don’t love it any more, I’ll quit. I don’t see that happening."

Gloria, I Will Survive only became a hit after being played at New York’s Studio 54 nightclub. What was that evening like?

"It was awesome. I took the recording there because the record company wouldn’t listen to it. When the audience stormed the dancefloor immediately as they heard the song, I was like: 'I am so right about this!' I was happy that we took matters into our own hands and decided to let the people have what they needed."

Your new song, Fida Known, is out now – what was the inspiration for the track?

"My marriage, right? 'Fida Known' – that’s how you say it when you feel it strongly. I was rehearsing I Will Survive and when I got to: 'If I’d have known for just one second you’d be back to bother me,' those words illuminated, and I thought: 'Oh, I’ve got to write a song with that.'"

What’s your advice for moving on from a tough relationship?

"The biggest thing is that two broken people, two halves, do not make a relationship. You’ve got to first make sure that you’re whole, and your partner is whole, before you enter into a union."

You do CrossFit three times a week. Why do you love it?

"I don’t. I don’t like exercising; I wish I did. It’s absolutely 100% willpower. I pray about it every night: 'Lord, please help me do this.' I talk to Him about my body being a gift from Him, and I need to keep it in good shape for as long as I need it."

You’re singing in the UK this summer – what are you looking forward to?

"Performing for the British people, speaking to them afterwards and immersing myself in the British culture for a couple of days. I used to come a lot, and I have good what I call 'frams' there – friends who are like family."

You’ve recently been honoured by the Bergen Performing Arts Center in your home town – what did that mean to you?

"It means that I’m accomplishing some things that I set out to accomplish: to uplift, encourage and inspire women. It helps me to know I’m fulfilling a purpose – nobody wants to feel as though they’re just taking up space."

