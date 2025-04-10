Hailey Bieber shows off Pilates-perfected physique in bikini 7 months after giving birth

Hailey Bieber may have welcomed her son, Jack Blues, just seven months ago, but she's already snapped back with her signature killer abs.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram Story to show off her sculpted silhouette in a micro mini bikini. Hailey posed for a stunning mirror selfie in a beige and black tiger-print bikini ensemble that featured a rectangular-shaped top and a pair of thong bottoms that tied at the waist.

© Instagram Hailey showed off her toned figure

Hailey's toned physique looked incredible as she stood in a forest-green bathroom that was adorned with dark gray accents on the cabinets for the photo. The skincare mogul styled her toasted-almond hued locks into soft waves with a middle parting while her complexion was left natural and radiant.

The Rhode founder's sultry snap comes after she graced the third annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday night in a high fashion aubergine number. Hailey was draped head-to-toe in Saint Laurent as she donned a purple halter dress that featured a plunging neckline with daring cut-outs. The bodice was adorned with a wraparound, ruched fabric, while the skirt was crafted from semi-sheer material.

© Getty Images Hailey Bieber looked stunning in Saint Laurent

Hailey's glazed manicure boasted the same deep purple hue, and her makeup was enhanced by a pinch of berry-toned blush paired with a glossy pink lip.

The star's choice of outfit was fashionably fitting, given that the event saw Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, receive the inaugural Honorary Award for his impact on the industry. The tribute was awarded to him by Hailey, who has served as the French fashion house's ambassador since 2020.

© Getty Images Anthony Vaccarello and Hailey Bieber posed for a photo together

"There is a purpose in every stitch," Hailey said as she graced the stage.

"Anthony Vaccarello, your journey is a testament to the transformative power of fashion, and we are so proud to celebrate you."

© Getty Images The Rhode founder honored Saint Laurent's creative director with the award

Hailey, who welcomed her son in August 2024 with her husband Justin Bieber, has opened up about motherhood and the changes it has brought with it. During an interview at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her pal Hannah Berner, Hailey discussed spending the evening away from her son.

"As a mother now on the red carpet, how does it change your perspective on all these crazy events, having something to ground you?" asked Hannah.

© Instagram Jack Blues Bieber is growing up fast

Hailey responded: "Well, you're just thinking about such different things now. I'm going to be inside checking my baby monitor non-stop."

The couple has refrained from sharing their son's face; however, they often post sweet snaps of the seven-month-old baby's hair, hands, and feet.