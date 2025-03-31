How to be better in your 50s than you were in your 20s: a masterclass by The Corrs

I love the Albert Hall - the most elegant music venue in London - so when I received an invite to help raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, while enjoying a performance by Irish band The Corrs, I couldn't refuse.

But I had no idea the impact the performance would have on me, as I approach my 50th birthday – because these women are incredible, and an inspiration to those of us in our second act, who aren’t quite sure that life really will get better as the age milestones go by.

The music was great. The songs I remembered from my 20s had me up dancing in the aisles. It was a meaningful evening for the band too; Andrea Corr, explained how the band had got their first big break performing on that very stage back in 1998, at a St Patrick's day concert, televised by the BBC. Nervous and just 24 years old, she, her sisters Sharon, Caroline and her brother Jim performed three songs on stage with Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood. It was the beginning of a propulsion into superstardom.

They went on to support the Rolling Stones and U2 in concert in the states, were awarded MBEs for their charity work and had numerous global number ones. But like all of us, even with fame and fortune behind you, life takes you on a journey and for a while the Irish super family stepped away from the spotlight to focus on growing up and having children.

I knew the band's hit songs – everybody does. But if I'm honest, their musical reboot a decade ago had somewhat passed me by. Some of my friends were aware, and were jealous of my ticket, and I had read rave revies of their tour last year – especially London’s O2 gig. But that evening, my expectations weren’t much beyond a pleasant night out. Their performance blew me away.

Andrea, now 50, is every bit as stunning as she was when she was named the most beautiful girl in the world in the year 2000. Her violin-playing sister Sharon, 55, is mesmerising to watch, as is Caroline Corr, who at 52, is an inspiration behind the drums. As I watched them perform live, and also beamed onto the huge cinema screen above the stage, I made mental notes – inspired by their pure joy - to both sign up learn piano again, and to hit the gym!

The positive vibes that floated round the whole of the Albert Hall were infectious from them all, and as Andrea danced around the stage in her bare-stockinged feet, I sensed a confidence that really can only come with time on this planet and a midlife decision to make the most of every moment. When she declared that she was enjoying this evening even more than her first time at the venue, when she was ''rightly'' much more nervous, we all believed her.

The Irish sensations treated us to a rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams', before finally giving into the heckles and requests for their most famous tunes, 'Runaway' and 'Breathless.' It was worth the wait – a lot of fun and an enjoyable trip down memory lane.

But even though I love a great classic, and the Albert Hall's famous glass roof was all but lifted with the thrill of nostalgia, for me the best moment was when the four siblings performed an incredible traditional Irish folk tune to end the evening – no words, just music, passion, skill. Joy.

I left with a spring in my step and a grin on my face, empowered and inspired by the women I had watched. I might be turning 50 this year, but after this concert I'm in no doubt that my second act is going to be even more fun than the first time around.