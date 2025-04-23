Kevin McCloud's super-private wife Jenny Jones he likes to keep 'mystique' around

Kevin McCloud might regularly be on our screens thanks to shows like Grand Designs, but much less is known about the father-of-four's private life.

The star is already a proud father to four children, sharing two with his ex-wife, Suzanna McCloud and a further two from previous relationships. After the end of his marriage to Suzanna, Kevin settled down with businesswoman Jenny Jones, although the pair have kept much of their romance out of the public eye.

Here's everything you need to know about Kevin's other half…

First linked and wedding

Kevin and Jenny were first linked in June 2021 when the Sun published photographs of the couple walking in the West Country. The publication reported at the time that the couple were living together in a "smart Victorian terraced property" and had been seen together shopping and dining.

It was reported that the pair had secretly tied the knot in 2022 and enjoyed a honeymoon. Although Kevin and Suzanna lived in Frome during their relationship, it's believed that the presenter and Jenny now share a home in Hereford.

Private relationships

Kevin prefers to keep his relationships out of the public eye and when he was with Suzanna, he told the Daily Mail: "I don't think I'm a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they'd soon see how incredibly dull it is.

"It's important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."

Kevin and Suzanna's divorce was first reported in 2019, however, it was confirmed that the pair had separated two years prior. According to reports, Kevin left their marital home in Frome without telling his ex-wife that they were splitting.

A spokesperson for Kevin said: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment."