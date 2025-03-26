Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud's 'tensions and frustrations' with children with ex-wife 

Kevin McCloud fathered four children before marrying his second wife, Jenny Jones.

While the Grand Designs star, 65, is notoriously private about his life, keeping photos of his home off social media and rarely talking about his romances, he has made a rare comment about his family with his ex-wife Suzanna.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kevin McCloud discussed his four children

The former couple, who split in 2019 following 23 years of marriage, share two children, personal trainer Milo and fashion student Elsie, while Kevin also has two older children, architect Hugo and senior content editor Grace, from a previous relationship.

Kevin admitted there were previous "tensions and frustrations" before he became a grandparent.

"The most transformative thing was having children, and second to that, having grandchildren. I’m currently going through a pretty transformative period of reflection," he began during an interview with The iPaper.

Kevin welcomed Hugo (pictured) and Grace with a previous partner

Speaking fondly of his four children, the Escape to the Wild star added: "When a child comes along, you have an infinite amount of love. And then another child comes along, you think, 'Oh, I’ve got double the amount of infinite love,' and all the relationships around you become richer.

"With children, there are sleepless nights through all kinds of problems and issues and tensions and frustrations and anxieties, but as a grandparent, there are none. The arrival of grandchildren has been an unalloyed pure joy."

Kevin's ex-wife

© Channel 4 The Grand Designs host is very private about his family life

Kevin met his first wife, interior designer Suzanna, when he was in his thirties. They went on to marry in 1996, shortly before he landed his big break on Grand Designs.

He reportedly walked out of his family home with his ex-wife in 2019. The TV star has not publicly spoken about the reason for their split, but his representative told the press at the time: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment."

Kevin's wife

Two years later, Kevin is thought to have become romantically involved with businesswoman Jenny Jones after being spotted on a romantic stroll in Somerset, near where Kevin lives.

While he has not addressed the rumours, he reportedly tied the knot with Jenny in 2022 and secretly jetted on a private honeymoon.