Ellen DeGeneres' massive $18m Cotswolds home is like something from a movie — see new photo

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi appear to be settling into their new life in England just fine.

Though both spent several decades living and working in Los Angeles, and came to own several houses in Montecito, the couple left the US earlier this year, as many other celebrities have, just as Donald Trump began his second, non-consecutive term as president.

They have since settled into a sprawling $18 million farmhouse in the idyllic region, and the former talk show host has just shared a stunning glimpse of it. Scroll to the end for a video of their former Montecito home.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia moved to the UK at the top of the year

This week, Ellen took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring her wife — along with an impressive view of their seemingly never-ending graden.

In it, Portia appears giving her back to the camera, as she takes a picture of a double rainbow shining above the home's pool and ample fields.

"3 things that make me happy," Ellen wrote in her caption, before listing off: "My wife," "a rainbow," and "my wife taking a photograph of a rainbow."

© Instagram The former talk show host shared a glimpse of her Cotswolds home

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Aw how lovely. I hope you are settling into the UK," as others followed suit with: "WOW... a DOUBLE rainbow!!! Gorgeous indeed!!!" and: "We love you, hope you're happy retired, we wish you both the very best!" as well as: "Beautiful shot."

Ellen is far from the only celebrity to have made the Cotswolds their primary or part-time home over the years. David and Victoria Beckham have owned a home in the area since 2016, plus Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, and former British Prime Minister David Cameron have all previously owned homes there.

© Christopher Polk/E! Entertainmen The couple has been married since 2008

She is also not the only celebrity to have left the United States amid Trump's second administration, though she hasn't addressed herself that the States' worrying politics are the reason for her departure.

© Instagram They previously were based in Montecito

Fellow former TV star Rosie O'Donnell has on the other hand confirmed the former reality star and convicted felon's presidency is the reason for her own departure to Ireland, with her 12-year-old. In a recent video on TikTok, she said: "Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," and that she is in the process of securing her Irish citizenship through descent.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Ellen DeGeneres' $70m mansion

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," she further shared, however noted: "I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country."

Still, she maintained: "When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," adding: "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know."