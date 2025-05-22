Skip to main contentSkip to footer
General Hospital star Genie Francis' eye watering net worth

The actress' long career spans decades. Find out how much she's raking in

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Genie Francis has an impressive net worth thanks to her successful career in General Hospital.

The actress is most known for her portrayal of Laura Spencer on the ABC TV series, which she has been in for almost 50 years.

The Long Island native moved from New York to Los Angeles with her father, when she was six years old, in pursuit of a Hollywood career, and the bold move certainly paid off. Today, she has a net worth of over $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her first role was on ABC's TV series, Family, where she played the character of Alice Dennison. The momentum continued and she became a household name thanks to General Hospital.

Genie Francis in a scene from General Hospital© Disney via Getty Images
Genie Francis in a scene from General Hospital

The actress maintained her star status by being the face of the show for decades.

In 2007, she was awarded her first Daytime Emmy Award for the Outstanding Supporting Actress category.

She also went on star in NBC's Days of Our Lives, ABC's All My Children, and CBS's The Young and the Restless.

Rick Moses, Genie Francis and Anthony Geary in a promotional shot from General Hospital in 1980© Disney General Entertainment Con
Rick Moses, Genie Francis and Anthony Geary in a promotional shot from General Hospital in 1980

Her second Daytime Emmy Award was presented to her in 2012 for her role as Genevieve in The Young and the Restless.

She not only stayed consistent in the daytime TV series world, but she also stayed busy in the primetime world, thanks to her participation in Bare Essence, and North and South.

Most recently, she held roles in projects such as, The Incredible Hulk, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and Perry Mason: The Case of the Kill Kiss, to name a few.

Jim Metzler (as James Huntoon), William Ostrander (as Forbes LaMotte), John Stockwell (as Billy Hazard), Lewis Smith (as Charles Main), Jonathan Frakes (as Stanley Hazard), Wendy Fulton (as Isabel Truscott Hazard); second row: Kirstie Alley (as Virgilia Hazard); Terri Garber (as Ashton Main Huntoon), Genie Francis (as Brett Main Hazard), David Carradine (as Justin LaMotte); third row: Wendy Kilbourne (as Constance Flynn Hazard), James Read (as George Hazard), Patrick Swayze (as Orry Main), Lesley-Anne Down (as Madeline Fabray LaMotte); bottom row: Inga Swenson (as Maude Hazard), Jean Simmons (as Clarissa Main) in North and South© Disney General Entertainment Con
Genie's career spans decades.

Outside of the silver screen, she also participated in theater productions in New York City, such as "Crimes of the Heart," and "Defying Gravity."

With this resume, it should come as no surprise that Genie enjoys her walks to the bank.

Genie Francis and Jonathan Frake in 2004 © WireImage
Genie Francis and Jonathan Frake in 2004

Now that the actress has more downtime, she's stepped away from Hollywood and is enjoying a quieter life. Genie has a multitude of hobbies which include fishing, hiking and baking.

The performer has been married to her husband Jonathan Frakes since 1988, and the pair share two children, Jamo and Eliza.

