Real Housewives star Kyle Richards has an eye-watering net worth, but there's one caveat

Kyle Richards has been in the business of Hollywood for longer than you might think, and it has certainly paid off.

Though best known as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member now, the reality star's connections to La La Land date back to her childhood, which was spent on movie sets — including 1978's slasher classic Halloween, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, when Kyle was nine years old.

A child star just like her sister and former RHOBH co-star Kim Richards, Kyle, now 54, also had roles in movies and shows such as Little House on the Prairie, The Watcher in the Woods, ER, and others. Today, she remains the sole original member of RHOBH, which debuted in 2010.

Kyle's nearly 50 years in the entertainment industry have left her with a whopping $100 million net worth, reportedly, though there is one caveat.

Several outlets report that her staggering net worth is only in the nine figures when combined with that of her husband's, Mauricio Umansky, 53, and it's unclear how much they have each contributed to the impressive number.

Mauricio himself is a real estate broker, originally from Mexico, and in 2011 he founded The Agency, where he is CEO. On its website it's described as: "A billion-dollar brokerage that utilizes world-class technology and innovative marketing strategies to assist agents and their clients in achieving their real estate goals."

His profile on the website also states: "Mauricio has achieved nearly $5 billion in real estate sales and holds the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20M," and adds: "He has represented some of the world’s most noteworthy properties, including the Playboy Mansion, the first house in L.A. to sell above the $100M mark, Walt Disney Estate, and residences owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan and Prince."

In 2022, The Agency was the focus of yet another reality show, Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills, which saw – for one eight-episode season – Mauricio alongside his stepdaugher Farrah (Kyle's first and only daughter with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie) and daughter Alexia take on the LA real estate market.

This month, Mauricio is set to put on his dancing shoes as a member of the new season of Dancing with the Stars, premiering (tentatively) on September 26.

Kyle and Mauricio first met at a nightclub in 1994, and they tied the knot in January 1996. Besides Farrah, 34, and Alexia, 27, the two also share daughters Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

In July of this year, it was reported that the two were separating, though they have since maintained they have no plans of divorcing.

They have continued to spend time together as a family, and in a statement shared on Instagram, they explained: "In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously," it continued, adding: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through parishes privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

