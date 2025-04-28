Skip to main contentSkip to footer
AGT's richest contestants ranked: from Terry Fator to Grace VanderWaal
Subscribe
AGT's richest contestants ranked: from Terry Fator to Grace VanderWaal
Split photo of America's Got Talent Contestants Grace VanderWaal and Terry Fator© Getty

AGT's richest contestants ranked: from Terry Fator to Grace VanderWaal

Some of America's Got Talent's most popular winners have left with more than the usual $1 million prize

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Being on America's Got Talent is the opportunity of a lifetime, one that can completely change the course of your career.

Currently helmed by judges Sofia Vergara, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, plus host Terry Crews, the talent competition has its milestone 20th season coming up.

Since its inception in 2006, it has had 461 episodes and thousands of contestants come through; last year, 44 acts competed in the live shows, which were narrowed down to ten finalists, and ultimately singer Richard Goodall won the $1 million prize and a new car.

Though the actual numbers are hard to determine, here is what we know about the highest-earning contestants.

1/5

Terry Fator on season 11 of America's Got Talent, 2016© Getty

Terry Fator

Maybe one of the most successful acts has been Terry Fator, a ventriloquist, impressionist, stand-up comedian, and singer who won the second season of the show, after which the Mirage in Las Vegas offered him a $100 million contract for a five-year residency. He currently hosts Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs! from Las Vegas, and has a reported, approximate net worth of $150 million.

2/5

Season 12 winner ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer (L) and judge/executive producer Simon Cowell attend NBC's "America's Got Talent" season 12 finale at Dolby Theatre on September 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Darci Lynne Farmer

Ten seasons after Terry made a name for himself as a ventriloquist, Darci Lynne Farmer famously brought it back to AGT — and won season 12 for it. She has since also added singing and songwriting to her oeuvre, and has a reported net worth of $8 million.

3/5

Mat Franco on season 9 of America's Got Talent, 2015© Getty

Mat Franco

Another contestant — and fellow Las Vegas performer — that has made a fortune off of the show, is Mat Franco, a magician, who won season 9. The 36-year-old reportedly has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

4/5

Grace VanderWaal on season 11 of America's Got Talent in 2016© Getty

Grace VanderWaal

One of the most recognizable faces and voices is Grace VanderWaal, who won the 11th season when she was only 12 years old. She has both continued singing and ventured into acting, and has a reported net worth of about $2 million.

5/5

Simon Cowell and Bianca Ryan, winner of the first season of America's Got Talent, 2006© FilmMagic

Bianca Ryan

When you're the first ever winner of a beloved show, you're bound to make some big bucks. That's the case for Bianca Ryan, the first winner of AGT, when she was only 11 years old, and though she hasn't released music since 2022, she has still amassed a reported, estimated net worth of $1-3 million.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The winner of AGT: All-Stars is...

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More