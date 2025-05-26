Rafael Nadal's toddler son steals the show in emotional moment with tennis legends

Rafael Nadal officially said goodbye to his beloved French Open on Sunday, May 26, in a moving ceremony that honoured his record-breaking career—and saw his young son Rafael Junior steal hearts courtside.

The tribute took place on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros, where the 38-year-old Spaniard became a tennis icon.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis last year after leading Spain in the 2024 Davis Cup. With 14 French Open titles and an astonishing 112-4 record on the Parisian clay, Rafael's legacy at the tournament is unmatched.

WATCH: Rafael Nadal's toddler son steals the show in emotional moment

In front of a crowd that included fellow tennis legends Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek and Carlos Alcaraz, the spotlight was firmly on Rafael—but it was his two-year-old son who captured the public's attention with a series of touching moments.

© Getty Images Rafael Nadal and son Rafael Nadal Junior acknowled the crowd as they leave Court Philippe-Chatrier

Father son moment

Wearing a sweet, smart outfit, the toddler walked hand-in-hand with his father down the same steps Rafael had descended countless times during his two-decade career. At one point, he happily jumped off the final few steps, holding tightly to Rafael’s hand—prompting cheers from fans and cameras alike.

After the ceremony, the little one shared high-fives with some of the sport’s biggest names, including Federer and Djokovic. He even met Carlos Alcaraz backstage with a friendly clap on the hand, marking a sweet exchange between the present and the future of Spanish tennis.

© Getty Images Rafael's son steals the show!

The celebration was deeply personal. Rafael’s wife, Maria Francisca Perello, his parents Ana Maria and Sebastian, and his sister Maribel were all present for the ceremony. The close-knit family's appearance reinforced what fans have always admired about Rafael—his grounded nature and dedication to those closest to him.

Rafael ended the emotional tribute by scooping his son into his arms and waving to the crowd. His son matched his wave, giggling as he took in the applause—a fitting send-off to a venue that shaped his father's career.

The crowd responded with a long standing ovation during Rafael’s speech, which his son joined in clapping for, grinning ear to ear as he mimicked the audience.

© Getty Images The family of Rafael Nadal (L-R) mother Ana Maria Parera, wife Maria Francisca Perello and son Rafael Junior

Rafael's low key family

Rafael, who has kept his family life largely private, previously shared his thoughts on fatherhood in an interview with E!, describing the journey as constantly surprising. “Everything surprises you because everything is new,” he said. "Especially the first kid you have, everything is 100 percent new for my wife and for me. So you learn every day, and every day is unexpected.'

He continued: "I have always been a kids’ guy. I always enjoyed spending time with the kids. I had plenty of smaller cousins than me, so I had a lot of fun with them when they were babies."

© Getty Rafael Nadal and his baby pull the same pose

That love for family was clear to see on court. The usually composed champion beamed with joy and pride as he guided his son through the event.

Rafael and Maria, who dated for 14 years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Mallorca in 2019, welcomed their first son in October 2022. The couple are now expecting their second child.