Andy Murray supported by his two daughters during tearful Wimbledon match – all the photos

Andy Murray and his brother Jamie didn't get the result they were aiming for as they crashed out of the doubles tournament at Wimbledon after losing to Australia's John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.
With the double Wimbledon champion pulling out of the singles tournament, a special, an emotional tribute was paid to him on centre court, where he had been watched on by his parents, wife Kim and his two daughters, Sophia and Edie.
After being surprised by Sue Barker, who made an unexpected return to Wimbledon to interview the star player, an emotional clip was shown of Andy's tennis journey, something which moved the star's close ones to tears.
It wasn't just Andy's family who showed up to support the star at the pivotal game, as former rivals Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and former tennis champion Tim Henman were also in the crowd to show their support for the father-of-four.
During an interview with Sue, Andy paid tribute to his daughters who supported him at the match, joking he wouldn't keep the presenter "too long" as it was "past their bedtimes".
Andy was then grilled on what his children might have in store for their father as he steps into retirement, prompting the tennis legend to tease: "Well, they've been waking me and my wife up at 5 a.m. for the last eight years, so they'll continue doing that.
"They were requesting piggybacks the day after my back surgery. They've been amazing, that's something I look forward to, spending more time at home."
See below for the best pictures from the moving scenes…