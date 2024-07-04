Andy Murray supported by his two daughters during tearful Wimbledon match – all the photos

Andy Murray and his brother Jamie didn't get the result they were aiming for as they crashed out of the doubles tournament at Wimbledon after losing to Australia's John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

With the double Wimbledon champion pulling out of the singles tournament, a special, an emotional tribute was paid to him on centre court, where he had been watched on by his parents, wife Kim and his two daughters, Sophia and Edie.

After being surprised by Sue Barker, who made an unexpected return to Wimbledon to interview the star player, an emotional clip was shown of Andy's tennis journey, something which moved the star's close ones to tears.

It wasn't just Andy's family who showed up to support the star at the pivotal game, as former rivals Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and former tennis champion Tim Henman were also in the crowd to show their support for the father-of-four.

© Francois Nel Kim and Andy's two daughters watched on

During an interview with Sue, Andy paid tribute to his daughters who supported him at the match, joking he wouldn't keep the presenter "too long" as it was "past their bedtimes".

Andy was then grilled on what his children might have in store for their father as he steps into retirement, prompting the tennis legend to tease: "Well, they've been waking me and my wife up at 5 a.m. for the last eight years, so they'll continue doing that.

© BEN STANSALL Judy got emotional during her sons' match

"They were requesting piggybacks the day after my back surgery. They've been amazing, that's something I look forward to, spending more time at home."

See below for the best pictures from the moving scenes…

1/ 7 © BEN STANSALL Andy's spectators Although his sons remained at home, Andy was cheered on from the sidelines by his wife and their two daughters.

2/ 7 © Mike Hewitt Mother knows best! Kim made looking after two young children look easy! In this sweet photo, she has her arms wrapped around daughter Edie while watching the action.

3/ 7 © Francois Nel Grandmother's knowledge Judy is a seasoned tennis coach, and she was seen explaining certain things to her young granddaughter during their time in the stands.

4/ 7 © Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Cheeky Edie! Although Andy's daughters were on their best behaviour, Edie had a cheeky moment where she was seen poking her tongue out!

5/ 7 © Francois Nel Sue returns Having interviewed Andy all throughout his career, Sue Barker returned to conduct one final interview with the sporting legend.

6/ 7 © Clive Brunskill Brotherly love Andy's brother Jamie was jsut as emotional as the rest of the family and following their defeat, he had a tender embrace with his younger brother.