Rafael Nadal's pregnant wife Mery re-emerges in sheer bump-skimming dress

Notoriously private Rafael Nadal, 38, made a rare red carpet appearance with his wife Mery Francisca Perelló on Easter Monday, where she showed off her blossoming baby bump.

The couple attended the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 where they were pictured smiling and chatting in their black tie attire. While the tennis legend cut a dapper figure in a black tux, crisp white shirt and bow tie, his wife stole the show in her ethereal black semi-sheer gown.

© Getty Images for Laureus Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello made a glamorous joint appearance at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025

A black slip dress was layered underneath a sheer ebony overdress with a V-neck and cropped floaty sleeves. Falling to her ankles, the skirt showed off her pointed-toe heels, while she kept her jewellery minimal with just her diamond engagement ring on display.

© Getty Images for Laureus The couple are expecting their second child

For her beauty look, Mery kept it understated, sporting her natural curls that fell past her shoulders and a flawless makeup base with long lashes.

Pregnancy announcement

© Shutterstock The tennis legend the knot in 2019 and welcomed his son in 2022

Rafa secretly proposed to Mery, also known as Xisca, in May 2018 during a romantic trip to Rome, with the couple only confirming the news to HELLO! in 2019.

They have continued to remain very private about their family life when it comes to their children, only announcing their second pregnancy in April 2025 and confirming to HELLO!'s sister publication, ¡HOLA!, that Mery is five months pregnant.

The Olympic gold medallist and his wife, who got married in 2019, are already doting parents to a son called Rafael Junior, whom they welcomed in October 2022, but they are set to expand their family in the summer.

Family plans

© Getty Maria Francisca Perello and her son Rafael Junior cheered on Rafael Nadal at the French Open

Before the couple became parents, Rafa had hinted to HELLO! that he wanted to start a family. "Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."

However, with a sporting legend as a father, it comes as no surprise that the father-son duo have bonded over their love of tennis.

"My wife likes that I’m still playing tennis. She likes for us to have that experience with my son," he told ¡HOLA!, before commenting on fatherhood.

"It’s a radical change. No doubt about that. I think everyone that’s a father or a mother knows that it’s a change. You have to adapt to it."