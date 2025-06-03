Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 40-year friendship in photos: from sharing a bank account to double dates

In 1986, the two encouraged each other as they started to explore a potential acting career. "Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it," Ben told Parade in 2007.

"None of the other kids knew what it was I did, how it worked, or anything. All of a sudden I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it."