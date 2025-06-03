Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 40-year friendship in photos: from sharing a bank account to double dates
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck attend Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California

The longtime Hollywood besties and Good Will Hunting collaborators met when they were 8 and 10 years old

Forget Hollywood couple goals, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are what friendship dreams are made of.

The Oscar winners have given power couples a run for their money ever since entering the industry together almost 40 years ago, just a few years after they met when they were only eight and ten years old.

A lot has changed since then, but much to fans' delight, their friendship has never wavered. Take a look back at their friendship in photos below.

1/10

Chris Affleck, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and mother Nancy Carlson-Paige, 1998© Getty

They met in 1980

Ben and Matt met when they were eight and ten years old, respectively, and grew up living down the block from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

2/10

David Green (Brendan Fraser), Charlie Dillon (Matt Damon, m), Jack Connors (Cole Hauser, r) hinten vl: Van Kelt (Randall Batinkoff), McGivern (Andrew Lowery), McGoo (Anthony Rapp), Reece (Chris O'Donnell), Chesty (Ben Affleck) , 1992, School Ties© Getty

They began auditioning together

In 1986, the two encouraged each other as they started to explore a potential acting career. "Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it," Ben told Parade in 2007. 

"None of the other kids knew what it was I did, how it worked, or anything. All of a sudden I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it."

3/10

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the "Good Will Hunting" New York City Premiere, 1997© Getty

They shared bank accounts

In the late 1980s, just as they were starting their acting careers, Ben and Matt also supported each other by sharing a bank account. "It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions," Matt said during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast in 2023. "As long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off."

4/10

Ben Affleck and actor Matt Damon attend the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 18, 1998 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

They shared the screen on Field of Dreams

After their respective film debuts — Ben on 1981's The Dark End of the Street and Matt on 1988's Mystic Pizza — they shared the screen as uncredited extras on Kevin Costner's 1989 sports movie.

5/10

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the 1998 Oscars, where they won the Best Original Screenplay award for Good Will Hunting© Getty

1994-1997

True to them having started their acting careers together, Matt started writing their film Good Will Hunting in 1994 while studying at Harvard, which Ben then joined as both screenwriter and actor. The film ultimately won them their first Oscar, when Ben was 25 and Matt 27, when Good Will Hunting won for Best Original Screenplay.

6/10

Ben Affleck rides a horse carriage with co-star Jennifer Lopez during the filming of "Jersey Girl" November 7, 2002 in New York City© Getty Images

2004

In 2004, they again shared the screen on Ben's romantic comedy Jersey Girl, which featured his then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, and Matt as an extra, PR Exec #2.

7/10

Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner come off stage at the 24th Annual American Cinematheque Award presentation to Matt Damon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on March 27, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California© WireImage

2010

Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and in 2010, the couple honored Matt during a presentation for him at the 24th Annual American Cinematheque Awards.

8/10

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, 2017© Getty

2017

For the 89th annual academy awards, they reunited on the Oscars stage once more to present that year's Original Screenplay award, which they won 19 years prior.

9/10

Jennifer, Ben, Matt and Luciana have been long time friends© Getty

2024

Ben and Matt stepped out with their respective wives, Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. The year prior, Ben and Matt were celebrating their movie Air, the first movie they released under their production company Artists Equity.

10/10

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck attend Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California© FilmMagic

2025

The two most recently stepped out together for Netflix's Tudum 2025: The Live Event, on May 31.

