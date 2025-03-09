See Matt Damon's head-turning new look as he steps out in support of bestie Ben Affleck

Matt Damon has a new movie to promote, and a new look in time for it!

This weekend, the Oppenheimer actor stepped out at Austin's 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival to premiere his latest movie, a follow-up to 2016's The Accountant, starring none other than his best friend Ben Affleck.

Though he himself doesn't feature in the movie, he produced it through him and the Argo actor's production company, Artists Equity.

For the premiere on March 8, Matt stepped out wearing a black, short-sleeve button down shirt with coordinating pants, and, most noticeably of all, quite the long beard!

Though the Oscar winner has been sporting a beard for quite some time now, on Saturday, it was significantly longer than usual, as was his gray hair, which he styled slicked back.

His best friend and work partner Ben meanwhile kept his usual trimmed black hair and beard, and wore light gray blazer and pants paired with a burgundy striped tie and a light beige jacket.

The plot of The Accountant 2 reads: "Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief's murder," and the film also stars Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robbinson.

Matt and Ben — who have been best friends since they were children, and won their first Oscar together for Good Will Hunting in 1998 — founded Artists Equity in 2022, and their inaugural film, Air, starring both of them and directed by Ben, premiered the following year.

Their second, Unstoppable, premiered last year, and starred none other than Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, in addition to Jharrel Jerome. The former couple has since also premiered Kiss of the Spider Woman, and despite their recent divorce, the two have remained on amicable terms, both when it comes to each other's former stepchildren and professionally.

Last year, when Unstoppable was first announced, Ben raved about having cast Jennifer in the project. Speaking with CBS News at the time, when asked about the rumors of her participation, he attempted to keep it under wraps, simply saying: "We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice." He eventually relented though, confirming: "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie."

Once he confirmed the news, he couldn't help but gush about her, and even admitted: "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is." Ben then detailed what a major perk it was to get to work with his then-wife, endearingly adding: "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."

He further said: "Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people."