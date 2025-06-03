Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Guess these celebrities as babies
Paul McCartney as a kid© Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

A trip down memory lane with these star-studded baby photos

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
We all love a good baby photo. Those memories from childhood come rushing back as soon as we see the Disney princess shirt we used to wear daily or a little smirk we made at our parents behind the camera.

And while we recognize our favorite celebrities on the red carpet, some of their baby photos are unrecognizable.

So, are you a true fan? See how many celebrities you can guess by their baby photos.

Kendall Jenner as a kid© Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Hint: She's a scorpio and loves horses

She walks runways across the globe and is a member of one of the most famous families on earth.

Kendall Jenner photographed in a black dress at the Vogue World: Hollywood Announcement at Chateau Marmont © Getty Images
Kendall all grown up

Yes you guessed it, this is Kendall Jenner. The model and famous aunt is best known for her many covers of Vogue, her role in The Kardashians, and her tequila brand 818.

Zac Efron as a kid© Instagram
This Californian loves the outdoors

He first entered Hollywood as a basketball player and a theater kid.

Zac ditched the blonde hair and grew a beard!© Randy Holmes
Zac ditched the blonde hair and grew a beard!

It's Zac Efron! The 37-year-old High School Musical actor most recently starred in The Iron Claw alongside Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Paul McCartney as a kid© Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
This future music legend grew up in Liverpool

Help! I need an answer for this celebrity!

Sir Paul McCartney in suit © Getty
Sir Paul McCartney is a 12 time Grammy winner

An easy one. It's Paul McCartney. The singer paved the way for pop music as a member of The Beatles and later launched a successful solo career with hits like "Maybe I’m Amazed." He continues to tour, delighting fans old and new, and remains a music icon to this day.

Taylor Swift as a kid© Instagram
This tie-dye lover has had many eras

She's the pop superstar who just made history.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The
The "Never Grow Up" singer did just that!

That's Taylor Swift, who recently bought back her masters. When she's not onstage, she's out with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, or with her girl group, including Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, and more. 

Simone Biles as a kid© Instagram
This smiley girl is a decorated gymnast

She's the most decorated gymnast in history.

Simone Biles wears a bright blue mini derss with blue platform heels and a big bow train at the back© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Simone is a fashion icon too

It's Simone Biles, who grew up flipping and twirling. Last summer, she made Olympic history. Outside of training, she's either at home with her beloved French bulldogs or cheering on her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Jennifer Aniston as a kid© Instagram
This actress grew up in Pasadena

She's the '90s sitcom queen with an emerging haircare empire.

Jennifer also owns a home in Bel Air© Michael Buckner
Jennifer plays Alex Levy on The Morning Show

That's Jennifer Aniston, who won hearts as Rachel on Friends and continues to grace red carpets and headlines today. She's also the founder of LolaVie, her beauty brand dedicated to healthy hair.

Selena Gomez as a kid© Instagram
This witch played one on TV!

No, she's not a real witch, she's a singer, actress, and one of Instagram's most-followed women.

Selena Gomez attends Rare Beauty's 3rd Annual Mental Health Summit at on May 01, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Selena was nominated for a Golden Globe this year

Selena Gomez grew up to charm fans in music, film, and television. She started on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place and now balances acting, singing, and running her successful beauty line, Rare Beauty.

John Legend as a kid© Instagram
He's a very famous crooner

This baby is now a Grammy-winning dad of four.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in front of a gold background© WireImage
John married Chrissy in 2013

That's John Legend, who's married to Chrissy Teigen and known for hits like "All of Me." When he's not judging The Voice, he's at home with his adorable family.

Kylie Jenner as a baby© Instagram
She's the youngest "self-made billionaire" with a beauty empire.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)© Getty Images
The beauty icon has been famous for most of her life

That's Kylie Jenner, who went from reality TV's youngest star to a makeup mogul with Kylie Cosmetics. She's a proud mom of two – Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3. She’s also dating Timothée Chalamet and is often spotted courtside at Knicks games.

She's a model, skincare mogul, and mom to baby Jack.

She's always been a model

That's Hailey Bieber, who balances motherhood and her skincare line Rhode. She's also the wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber and a fixture on the fashion circuit.

Hailey just made news after selling Rhode for $1 billion to E.L.F.

She's the NYC fashionista who made Manolos a household name.

SJP as a kid© Instagram
She grew up to be a very famous writer...on TV

Sarah Jessica Parker starred in Sex and the City and now And Just Like That, all while raising twins with husband Matthew Broderick.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Closing Night Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 12, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia© Getty Images
Sarah Jessica just celebrated her kid's college graduations

This little cowboy is a rock icon whose voice defined a generation.

Bruce Springsteen as a kid© Instagram
This singer hails from New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen, known as "The Boss," gave us anthems like "Born in the USA" and has been a touring legend for decades.

Bruce Springsteen attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Bruce co-hosted a podcast with Barack Obama

She's the country music queen who built an empire on heart and hustle.

Dolly Parton as a kid© Michael Ochs Archives
This beloved Tennessean has her own theme park

That's Dolly Parton, the beloved singer behind hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5." Beyond the music, she's also a dedicated philanthropist who's donated millions to children's literacy.

Dolly Parton sings in Tennessee© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dolly is godmother to Miley Cyrus

This kid is a comedian turned podcast host.

This podcast host grew up in Detroit© Instagram
This podcast host grew up in Detroit

That's Dax Shepard, who married Kristen Bell. He hosts the hit show Armchair Expert. Together they're raising two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
Dax and Kristen got married in 2013

This former Pistons fan is a red carpet star who brings fashion and mega hits together.

She's also known by Rue, Tashi, and Chani© Instagram
She's also known by Rue, Tashi, and Chani

That's Zendaya, who went from Disney darling to Euphoria sensation and big-screen actor in Dune. She’s engaged to fellow actor Tom Holland and remains everyone's style icon.

Zendaya wore a dramatic blue galliano gown to the 2024 Met Gala.© Getty Images
Zendaya is a red carpet favorite

He's the Bravo boss who dishes out drama and dad jokes.

This St. Louis native loves reality TV© Instagram
This St. Louis native loves reality TV

That’s Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live and dad to two. He's the go-to for all things Housewives and keeps fans glued to their screens.

Andy is a regular red carpet date of bestie SJP© AFP via Getty Images
Andy is a regular red carpet date of bestie SJP

So, how many did you get right?

