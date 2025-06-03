Guess these celebrities as babies

We all love a good baby photo. Those memories from childhood come rushing back as soon as we see the Disney princess shirt we used to wear daily or a little smirk we made at our parents behind the camera.
And while we recognize our favorite celebrities on the red carpet, some of their baby photos are unrecognizable.
So, are you a true fan? See how many celebrities you can guess by their baby photos.
She walks runways across the globe and is a member of one of the most famous families on earth.
Yes you guessed it, this is Kendall Jenner. The model and famous aunt is best known for her many covers of Vogue, her role in The Kardashians, and her tequila brand 818.
He first entered Hollywood as a basketball player and a theater kid.
It's Zac Efron! The 37-year-old High School Musical actor most recently starred in The Iron Claw alongside Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.
Help! I need an answer for this celebrity!
An easy one. It's Paul McCartney. The singer paved the way for pop music as a member of The Beatles and later launched a successful solo career with hits like "Maybe I’m Amazed." He continues to tour, delighting fans old and new, and remains a music icon to this day.
She's the pop superstar who just made history.
That's Taylor Swift, who recently bought back her masters. When she's not onstage, she's out with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, or with her girl group, including Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, and more.
She's the most decorated gymnast in history.
It's Simone Biles, who grew up flipping and twirling. Last summer, she made Olympic history. Outside of training, she's either at home with her beloved French bulldogs or cheering on her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.
She's the '90s sitcom queen with an emerging haircare empire.
That's Jennifer Aniston, who won hearts as Rachel on Friends and continues to grace red carpets and headlines today. She's also the founder of LolaVie, her beauty brand dedicated to healthy hair.
No, she's not a real witch, she's a singer, actress, and one of Instagram's most-followed women.
Selena Gomez grew up to charm fans in music, film, and television. She started on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place and now balances acting, singing, and running her successful beauty line, Rare Beauty.
This baby is now a Grammy-winning dad of four.
That's John Legend, who's married to Chrissy Teigen and known for hits like "All of Me." When he's not judging The Voice, he's at home with his adorable family.
She's the youngest "self-made billionaire" with a beauty empire.
That's Kylie Jenner, who went from reality TV's youngest star to a makeup mogul with Kylie Cosmetics. She's a proud mom of two – Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3. She’s also dating Timothée Chalamet and is often spotted courtside at Knicks games.
She's a model, skincare mogul, and mom to baby Jack.
That's Hailey Bieber, who balances motherhood and her skincare line Rhode. She's also the wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber and a fixture on the fashion circuit.
She's the NYC fashionista who made Manolos a household name.
Sarah Jessica Parker starred in Sex and the City and now And Just Like That, all while raising twins with husband Matthew Broderick.
This little cowboy is a rock icon whose voice defined a generation.
Bruce Springsteen, known as "The Boss," gave us anthems like "Born in the USA" and has been a touring legend for decades.
She's the country music queen who built an empire on heart and hustle.
That's Dolly Parton, the beloved singer behind hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5." Beyond the music, she's also a dedicated philanthropist who's donated millions to children's literacy.
This kid is a comedian turned podcast host.
That's Dax Shepard, who married Kristen Bell. He hosts the hit show Armchair Expert. Together they're raising two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.
This former Pistons fan is a red carpet star who brings fashion and mega hits together.
That's Zendaya, who went from Disney darling to Euphoria sensation and big-screen actor in Dune. She’s engaged to fellow actor Tom Holland and remains everyone's style icon.
He's the Bravo boss who dishes out drama and dad jokes.
That’s Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live and dad to two. He's the go-to for all things Housewives and keeps fans glued to their screens.
So, how many did you get right?