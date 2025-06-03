Guess these celebrities as babies

We all love a good baby photo. Those memories from childhood come rushing back as soon as we see the Disney princess shirt we used to wear daily or a little smirk we made at our parents behind the camera.

And while we recognize our favorite celebrities on the red carpet, some of their baby photos are unrecognizable.

So, are you a true fan? See how many celebrities you can guess by their baby photos.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Hint: She's a scorpio and loves horses

She walks runways across the globe and is a member of one of the most famous families on earth.

© Getty Images Kendall all grown up

Yes you guessed it, this is Kendall Jenner. The model and famous aunt is best known for her many covers of Vogue, her role in The Kardashians, and her tequila brand 818.

© Instagram This Californian loves the outdoors

He first entered Hollywood as a basketball player and a theater kid.

© Randy Holmes Zac ditched the blonde hair and grew a beard!

It's Zac Efron! The 37-year-old High School Musical actor most recently starred in The Iron Claw alongside Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

© Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images This future music legend grew up in Liverpool

Help! I need an answer for this celebrity!

© Getty Sir Paul McCartney is a 12 time Grammy winner

An easy one. It's Paul McCartney. The singer paved the way for pop music as a member of The Beatles and later launched a successful solo career with hits like "Maybe I’m Amazed." He continues to tour, delighting fans old and new, and remains a music icon to this day.

© Instagram This tie-dye lover has had many eras

She's the pop superstar who just made history.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The The "Never Grow Up" singer did just that!

That's Taylor Swift, who recently bought back her masters. When she's not onstage, she's out with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, or with her girl group, including Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, and more.

© Instagram This smiley girl is a decorated gymnast

She's the most decorated gymnast in history.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Simone is a fashion icon too

It's Simone Biles, who grew up flipping and twirling. Last summer, she made Olympic history. Outside of training, she's either at home with her beloved French bulldogs or cheering on her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

© Instagram This actress grew up in Pasadena

She's the '90s sitcom queen with an emerging haircare empire.

© Michael Buckner Jennifer plays Alex Levy on The Morning Show

That's Jennifer Aniston, who won hearts as Rachel on Friends and continues to grace red carpets and headlines today. She's also the founder of LolaVie, her beauty brand dedicated to healthy hair.

© Instagram This witch played one on TV!

No, she's not a real witch, she's a singer, actress, and one of Instagram's most-followed women.

© Getty Selena was nominated for a Golden Globe this year

Selena Gomez grew up to charm fans in music, film, and television. She started on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place and now balances acting, singing, and running her successful beauty line, Rare Beauty.

© Instagram He's a very famous crooner

This baby is now a Grammy-winning dad of four.

© WireImage John married Chrissy in 2013

That's John Legend, who's married to Chrissy Teigen and known for hits like "All of Me." When he's not judging The Voice, he's at home with his adorable family.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner as a baby

She's the youngest "self-made billionaire" with a beauty empire.

© Getty Images The beauty icon has been famous for most of her life

That's Kylie Jenner, who went from reality TV's youngest star to a makeup mogul with Kylie Cosmetics. She's a proud mom of two – Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3. She’s also dating Timothée Chalamet and is often spotted courtside at Knicks games.

She's a model, skincare mogul, and mom to baby Jack.

© Instagram She's always been a model

That's Hailey Bieber, who balances motherhood and her skincare line Rhode. She's also the wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber and a fixture on the fashion circuit.

© Getty Images Hailey just made news after selling Rhode for $1 billion to E.L.F.

She's the NYC fashionista who made Manolos a household name.

© Instagram She grew up to be a very famous writer...on TV

Sarah Jessica Parker starred in Sex and the City and now And Just Like That, all while raising twins with husband Matthew Broderick.

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica just celebrated her kid's college graduations

This little cowboy is a rock icon whose voice defined a generation.

© Instagram This singer hails from New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen, known as "The Boss," gave us anthems like "Born in the USA" and has been a touring legend for decades.

© Getty Images Bruce co-hosted a podcast with Barack Obama

She's the country music queen who built an empire on heart and hustle.

© Michael Ochs Archives This beloved Tennessean has her own theme park

That's Dolly Parton, the beloved singer behind hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5." Beyond the music, she's also a dedicated philanthropist who's donated millions to children's literacy.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Dolly is godmother to Miley Cyrus

This kid is a comedian turned podcast host.

© Instagram This podcast host grew up in Detroit

That's Dax Shepard, who married Kristen Bell. He hosts the hit show Armchair Expert. Together they're raising two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

© Getty Images Dax and Kristen got married in 2013

This former Pistons fan is a red carpet star who brings fashion and mega hits together.

© Instagram She's also known by Rue, Tashi, and Chani

That's Zendaya, who went from Disney darling to Euphoria sensation and big-screen actor in Dune. She’s engaged to fellow actor Tom Holland and remains everyone's style icon.

© Getty Images Zendaya is a red carpet favorite

He's the Bravo boss who dishes out drama and dad jokes.

© Instagram This St. Louis native loves reality TV

That’s Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live and dad to two. He's the go-to for all things Housewives and keeps fans glued to their screens.

© AFP via Getty Images Andy is a regular red carpet date of bestie SJP

So, how many did you get right?