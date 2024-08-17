Disney stars then and now — Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and more

It's no secret that Disney has produced some of the world's biggest stars. From singers like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez to actors like Zendaya and Zac Efron, Disney is a powerhouse of talent.

As Miley Cyrus recently accepted the Disney Legends honor at D23, the youngest recipient, it only relayed how once you're a Disney star, you're always part of the family.

Being a former Disney star isn't without its difficulties. Many stars have struggled with substance abuse issues and mental health problems, others have had run-ins with the law. Skai Jackson, for example, was charged with domestic battery following a fight with her boyfriend.

Considering the highs and lows of appearing on the Disney channel, here's a look at how the Disney stars have changed over the years.

1/ 15 Miley Cyrus The former Hannah Montana star is now a Grammy award winning songstress whose powerhouse vocals have amassed her a huge fanbase. As she left Disney in the early 2010s, Miley was subject to controversy as she ditched her shiny, All-American image for something edgier in her experimental Bangerz era. Nowadays, while remaining outspoken, Miley's music and image is far more subdued.

2/ 15 Demi Lovato The Camp Rock star has had a rocky relationship with fame, first taking to the charts with powerhouse ballads like "Skyscraper." Over the years she has been in and out of rehab, and she released the documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil in 2021.



3/ 15 Selena Gomez She's perhaps one of Disney's biggest stars, leaving Wizards of Waverly Place and going on to have a successful music career. Nowadays, the "Love You Like A Love Song" singer focuses on her role in star-studded series Only Murders In The Building, alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, and her beauty line Rare Beauty.



4/ 15 Vanessa Hudgens High School Musical was a monumental success that launched Vanessa Hudgens into the stratosphere of stardom. She has gone on to star in A24 cult classic Spring Breakers, and most recently featured in Bad Boys For Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. She gave birth to her first child earlier this year.



5/ 15 Zac Efron Thanks to High School Musical, Zac Efron became a household name and heartthrob. He's since gone on to star in the likes of The Greatest Showman with former Disney star Zendaya, Baywatch, and the critically acclaimed film The Iron Claw.



6/ 15 Joe Jonas Another Disney heartthrob, Joe Jonas and his brothers took the world by a storm after Camp Rock. Since then, they've reunited the Jonas Brothers and all got married - although Joe Jonas is currently divorcing Sophie Turner.



7/ 15 Moises Arias Since playing Rico in Hannah Montana, Moises Arias has gone on to have a successful acting career as one of the lead characters in hit series Fallout.

8/ 15 Hilary Duff Following her success with Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff has gone on to feature in the likes of Gossip Girl, as well as several independent films. She was in the series How I Met Your Father, a spinoff from How I Met Your Mother which got canceled after two series. She has four children, three of whom she shares with her husband Matthew Koma.

9/ 15 Ashley Tisdale She was one of Disney's brightest stars, after playing the iconic Sharpay Evans, featuring in the Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and voicing Candice in Phineas and Ferb. Since then, she's worked on new music. She's been married since 2014.



10/ 15 Lucas Grabeel Since playing Ryan, Lucas has had an extensive career in television with a regular voicing gig on Family Guy. He returned to Disney for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Disney Family Singalong.



11/ 15 Brenda Song Her role as London Tipton made her a household name, now Brenda Song is happily in love with Home Alone star Macauley Culkin. Now, the couple share two kids. They met on the set of Changeland, Seth Green's directorial debut.



12/ 15 Zendaya After her roles in Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, Zendaya has gone on to be one of the most successful former Disney stars. She has gone on to star as M.J. in the latest reboot of Spiderman, as well as Dune, Challengers, and Euphoria.



13/ 15 Sabrina Carpenter It's truly Sabrina Carpenter's summer, as the former Girl Meets World star has taken the world by storm with her single "Espresso". She has the Taylor Swift co-sign, is dating actor Barry Keoghan, and is due to tour on her own very soon - it's safe to say that the 25-year-old is doing amazing.



14/ 15 Raven Symoné The That's So Raven star was at one point one of Disney's biggest stars, and she returned to the role of Raven Baxter for Raven's Home. She also helped co-host The View. In 2020, she married social media manager Miranda Maday.

