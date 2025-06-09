Sasha Obama's full name and it's connection to mom Michelle Obama explored

Sasha Obama hit headlines in 2024 when her full name - Natasha Obama - was credited as a casting interviewer on Couples Therapy.

Just like her older sister Malia - who goes by Malia Ann at work - Sasha chose to tweak her well-known first name to try and go under the radar.

Did you know, that Sasha's full name is Natasha Marian Obama - with her middle moniker being incredibly sentimental.

© Getty Images Michelle Obama had a big influence in her youngest child's name choice

.Michelle Obama had a big influence in her youngest child's name choice, given that Marian is the name of her late mother.

Marian was incredibly close to her grandchildren and even moved into the White House when Barack Obama was in office to help raise them.

Michelle Obama called her daughter Sasha 'amazing'

Barack previously praised Marian for helping his daughters remain grounded.

"Marian didn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls," the former President said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He added: "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest successes, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude, don't feel entitled.

© Chip Somodevilla Sasha Obama, daughter of U.S. President Barack Obama, in 2015

"But part of it is because of my mother-in-law. If she saw them acting bratty, she's say 'You guys haven't done anything. Why are you acting special? You're just here for the ride.' And they'd suddenly go, 'You're right, Grandma,'" he continued. "She was a huge blessing."Marian sadly passed away aged 86 on May 31, and on her first death anniversary, Michelle paid tribute to her in a sentimental Instagram post.

Alongside a series of black-and-white photos of herself with her mom, Michelle opened up about her grief and how she still sees her mother in everyday life in the daily activities in her own family life.

She wrote: "We lost my mother a year ago, but somehow, it almost feels like she’s with us more and more each day. I notice it in the way I channel her when I'm giving advice to my daughters, or catching up with my brother Craig, or sitting down for dinner with Barack. She's not with us, but she is."

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle continued: "For me, grief hasn’t been straightforward — the way that her loss mixes together with everything I'd gained from her. Some days, the loss hits you like a wave, again and again. Some days, I'm buoyed by the strength she fostered in me. And most days, I'm just thankful to have had the chance to learn from her at all."

The star went on to write: "So if any of you out there are thinking about a loved one who’s passed on, I just want to share a bit of wisdom my mom imparted to me: You’re enough.

"And I'll add a little bit of my own flavor, too: You're enough because of the people who have poured so much love and wisdom into you. And even in their absence, their light emanates through you. So whether you're hurting or rejoicing today, I hope you find a way to pour that light into someone else."