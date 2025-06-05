As the First Lady of the United States for eight years, Michelle Obama cemented herself as not only one of the most beloved females in power, but also one of its most fashionable.

However, due to being one of the most public figures in the world, her appearance and fashions were often heavily scrutinized, in her own words, and now she's taking back her power.

The former First Lady and mom-of-two, 61, took to social media to announce that she would be releasing a new book simply titled The Look later this year to "reclaim" some of the authority on her style and appearance during her stay in the White House and beyond.

© Getty Images Michelle's White House style was defined by chic and sophisticated dresses

"During our family's time in the White House, the way I looked was constantly being dissected — what I wore, how my hair was styled," she wrote in a statement.

"For a while now, I've been wanting to reclaim more of that story, to share it in my own way. I'm thankful to be at a stage in life where I feel comfortable expressing myself freely — wearing what I love and doing what feels true to me. And I'm excited to share some of what I've learned along the way."

© Getty Images Her era as the First Lady was defined by glamor with a bold and more powerful twist

Sharing its November 4 release date, she continued: "It's a reflection on my lifelong journey with fashion, hair, and beauty. Inside, you'll find some of the outfits that have meant the most to me, but more importantly, the moments that I lived through in them — big and small, personal and political, historic and ordinary — that were as memorable as the clothes themselves."

Michelle also pointed out that the book will include tributes and testimonials from her style team over the years, with Meredith Koop listed as a co-author.

© WireImage The author is now leaning into making pants and full sets a regular part of her wardrobe

"You'll also get to know the incredible team that supported me through it all and defined my look — my thoughtful stylist @MeredithKoop, my talented makeup artist @CarlRayMUA, and my wonderful hairstylists @YeneDamtew and @KitchenTalkwithNjeri. Each of them brings their own story, heart, and perspective to this journey."

She concluded: "The Look is about more than fashion. It's about confidence. It's about identity. It's about the power of authenticity. My hope is that this book sparks conversation and reflection about the ways we see ourselves — and the way our society defines beauty."

Meredith responded to the announcement with: "Heeeere we go! Grateful. Excited for you all to experience the Look," while fans of Michelle's were equally as ecstatic.

"Can't wait! This will go on the coffee table right next to A Thousand Days of Magic about Jackie Kennedy and her White House wardrobe," one commented, with another saying: "Oh! This is amazing! Can't wait!" and a third adding: "This is beautiful, not just owning your voice but owning your own look. I love it, my first lady."

During her time as First Lady, Michelle's style often reflected her dignified position, opting for a variety of fit and flare dresses as her default. However, she often experimented with bright and bold colors and patterns, and popularized pantsuits in a way that hadn't been in vogue as much since Hilary Clinton's time in the White House.

Since her exit, her fashion sense has evolved into one favoring leather, denim, neon and tassels, in silhouettes ranging from asymmetrical jumpsuits to full co-ord jacket sets.