Malia Obama hides figure beneath oversized leather coat as she steps out for lunch date – see new photos

Malia Obama was the epitome of cool amid an outing in Los Angeles that proved she is one to watch on the street-style scene.

The former First Daughter joined her friend at All Time Diner for a lunch date and rocked an incredible oversized leather coat for the occasion that hid her lithe figure.

Underneath, she wore a white collared shirt with an orange and yellow sweatshirt, adding a pair of baggy blue jeans and black sneakers to complete the look.

She accessorized with a large brown shoulder bag and wore her long, red-tinged tresses down in soft waves.

The 26-year-old is steadily making a name for herself in the film industry, even directing a short project, The Heart, in 2023, under the name Malia Ann.

Former President Barack Obama opened up about his daughter's decision to drop their last name, sharing a conversation they had ahead of the film's release.

"I was all like, 'You do know they'll know who you are?'" he said on The Pivot podcast. "And she's all like, 'You know what? I want them to watch it that first time, and not in any way we have that association.' So I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage that."

"The challenge for us is letting us give them any help at all," he added, referring to Malia and his younger daughter, Sasha. "They're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it."

The sisters moved in together in LA after graduating from university, and their parents couldn't be prouder of their close relationship after they grew up in the spotlight side-by-side.

"I just said, 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes,'" Michelle Obama told People in 2022 of their decision. "But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."

The mother of two recently opened up about the moment she realized they had grown into young women while the family still lived in the White House on her new podcast, IMO.

Speaking to her brother, Craig Robinson, Michelle shared that the annual Turkey Pardoning on Thanksgiving got old for them after a while.

"That was the one thing the girls would do with Barack was that they would go stand with him when he pardoned the turkey, and it was cute when they were little," she said on the show.

"But as they got older, you could see on their faces in the shots of them, just thinking, 'Just poke my eyes out. Right now, just get me out of here. I'm standing with my father telling these stupid jokes, next to a turkey.'"

She continued: "So by the time we got to the last turkey pardoning, they were done. They were just like, 'I'm out, I'm not going.'"

While Malia graduated from Harvard University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts and a major in history, her sister Sasha earned a sociology degree from the University of Southern California in 2023.