Blake Lively makes glowing first appearance as she breaks her silence on lawsuit

Blake Lively is back in the spotlight — and she’s beaming! The actress, 37, made a radiant return to the red carpet on June 9, stepping out for the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City, just hours after a judge dismissed the $400 million lawsuit brought against her and husband Ryan Reynolds.

Wearing a stunning cream crocheted Chanel dress with delicate embroidery and a thigh-grazing slit, Blake looked the picture of resilience.

With her golden hair styled in effortless waves and statement Chanel earrings sparkling beneath the lights, she waved graciously to photographers, her signature megawatt smile more confident than ever. It was her first public appearance since the legal drama began, and the timing felt no less than symbolic.

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Blake is glowing!

While her red carpet presence was luminous, it was Blake’s words earlier in the day that truly made headlines. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Gossip Girl alum broke her silence on the high-profile legal battle that’s been quietly unfolding behind the scenes.

"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us," she wrote, referencing the countersuit filed by her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. "While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Blake is triumphant!

Blake’s words struck a chord, not just for their honesty, but for their determination to turn pain into purpose. "I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves — including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story" she continued.

The actress also shared a list of advocacy organisations and legal support groups including the California Women's Law Center, Equal Rights Advocates and the National Organization for Women. Her message: she may have won this round, but her fight is far from over — and she’s using her platform to uplift those still in the trenches.

© Getty Blake Lively breaks silence after Justin Baldoni loses lawsuit

It’s a deeply personal moment for the mother-of-four, who filed her lawsuit in December 2024 alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni has denied the claims. In response he filed a countersuit for defamation and extortion — a move Lively’s legal team called a "sham from day one” On June 9, Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled in Blake’s favour, dismissing the case entirely.

"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” her lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, said in a statement, calling the ruling "a total victory and a complete vindication."