Travis Kelce's huge career change revealed - what will Taylor Swift say?

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are back in the spotlight with a surprising announcement: they are owners of the St. Joseph Goats, professional indoor football team in Missouri. For Travis, whose Kansas City Chiefs also call Missouri home, the move signals an intriguing next chapter off the field, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, may have some thoughts.

Travis and Jason, known for their tight bond, teamed up for this investment following Jason's retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis's own hints about stepping back from the game after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss.

The brothers made the purchase through their beer brand, Garage Beer, saying: "This is more than a sponsorship - it's a bold, possibly confusing leap into the world of professional sports ownership, and we couldn't be more excited.'

© Travis Kelce The Kelce brothers have been besties forever

While Jason now focuses on broadcasting and fatherhood – he and wife Kylie recently welcomed their fourth child – Travis continues to build his business portfolio. Last year, he bought a stake in the Alpine Formula One team, joining teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor, who started dating Travis in the summer of 2023, just made another career-defining move. Earlier today, she bought back the rights to her master recordings, six years after her first six albums were sold to Scooter Braun. In a letter shared on her website, Taylor wrote: "I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away."

For Swifties impatiently waiting for Reputation TV, Taylor said: "To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it."

© Instagram Taylor Swift posing with her original six albums

The singer just got back to New York after spending time in Florida to support Travis. Though she's kept a low profile recently amid the drama surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, fans are curious to see how she'll react to Travis's latest project.

The power couple have held the public's attention since their first date. Since then, they continue supporting each other at key events, from Taylor's Eras Tour to Travis's big games. Although there is online speculation about a potential engagement, they remain quiet about their future plans.

© Getty Images Taylor celebrating Travis's win

But Travis is not one to remain quiet about his love for Taylor.

"I've never been a man of words," he said on New Heights. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f------ mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis on a date night

As Travis steps into team ownership and Jason raises baby number four, both brothers continue to make headlines. Whether Taylor will attend a St. Joseph Goats game, we'll just have to wait and see.