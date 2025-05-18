Blake Lively sports bold new look amid legal battle involving Taylor Swift in unfiltered new photo

The It Ends With Us legal battle wages on, with divisive claims and filings continuing ahead of the tentatively planned court date in March 2026.

As such, the lives of the stars involved are progressing regardless. While Justin Baldoni has opted for a more low-key presence in the social media landscape, Blake Lively is back to posting daily snippets of her life on the go.

Case in point, the actress, 37, most recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her process getting ready for a '90s themed party, and chose to give herself a spunky makeover.

© Getty Images Blake has returned to making regular public appearances for upcoming projects

Blake shared a selfie of herself before the event, having tied her hair up using several colorful butterfly clips, dangling a pink beaded necklace from her phone case, wearing an *NSYNC t-shirt with a flannel tied around her waist, plus bright glitter pop-inspired makeup and a necklace sporting "BABY" for Baby Spice aka Emma Bunton.

"Don't invite me to a 90s party if you want grunge," she declared. "I live and die by glitter pop. 4lyfe. 143," following it up with another image of her Spice Girls-themed watch.

"I've had this watch since I was 10. This is the problem for hoarders," Blake explained. "Moments of validation when you have a reason to say: 'See! I knew why I kept this for 27 years!! For tonight!!'"

© Instagram The actress shared a glimpse of herself getting ready for a '90s party

"Also. Let's be real. This watch is a treasure. And my BABY necklace that I've had equally as long."

As for the It Ends With Us trial, the most recent update involved Blake and her close friend Taylor Swift, with a claim coming from Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman positing that Blake's lawyers pressured Taylor to publicly support her friend on social media lest text messages between them are "leaked."

© Instagram Blake gave herself a bright and colorful makeover for a party

A judge struck the claims soon after, with Justin's lawyer stating they came from a source close to the pop star. Blake's own legal team soon shared a defiant statement of their own.

"It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman's irrelevant, improper and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions," it read.

© Getty Images Her friend Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed by Justin's legal team

Justin's team also subpoenaed Taylor as a witness. Her team shared a statement with HELLO! which reads: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet'. Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."