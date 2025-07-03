Liverpool star Diogo Jota killed in car crash 11 days after wedding

Liverpool football star Diogo Jota has tragically died in a car crash aged 28, just days after marrying his childhood sweetheart.

According to local reports, the Portuguese forward died in a car crash in Zamora, close to Spain's north-west border with Portugal.

© Getty Images Diogo signed for Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Spanish news agency EFE reports that his brother, Andre, was also killed in the crash early on Thursday morning in a traffic accident on the Rias Bajas Highway.

It is not clear at this stage who was driving the vehicle. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

© UEFA via Getty Images Diogo was part of the winning Portugal squad at the UEFA Nations League final in June

His death was confirmed by the Portuguese Football Federation. Read the statement below:

Statement from the Portugese Football Federation The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning, in Spain. Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 internationalizations for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself. On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where, respectively, lined up the players The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute's silence, this Thursday, before the match of our national team with Spain, in the women's European Championship.Lost to two champs. The disappearance of Diogo and Andre Silva represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything to, daily, honor their legacy.



Diogo wed his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso in Porto on 22 June this year. To mark the special occasion, the football star shared a plethora of beautiful images, including a wholesome picture of the couple posing with their three children.

At the time, he wrote in his caption June: "22, 2025, yes to forever." On Wednesday, Jota and Cardoso posted video footage of their wedding, with the caption: "A day we will never forget."

The couple had been together since 2012, with the Liverpool star popping the question in July 2022.

Jota was part of Liverpool's Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances. He joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 for £40million. Beyond this, he won the Premier League title, the FA Cup and League Cup with Liverpool, the Championship title with Wolves in 2018 and was a two-time winner of the Uefa Nations League with Portugal.

Moving tributes

Taking to social media, Portugal's prime minister, Luís Montenegro, wrote: "The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports."

Jota's former team-mate, Ruben Neves, wrote: "They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!"

FC Porto added: "FC Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace."

Liverpool Football Club said they are "devastated" by the death of Jota. In a statement, the club said: "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support."

More to follow...