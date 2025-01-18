David Beckham breaks silence following friend's death

David Beckham has paid tribute to Scottish footballing legend Denis Law after he died at the age of 84 on 17 January.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, David shared three photos of the late footballer and wrote: "Tonight we lost a true gentleman of the game… Our love goes out to Denis's family. Our hearts are heavy tonight. A legend on the field but the perfect gentleman off… The King." David also added a Scottish flag emoji and hearts in the colour of Manchester United's colours.

WATCH: Remembering the stars we lost in 2024

Denis started his professional football career in 1956 when he signed for Huddersfield Town, however, he is most famous for his nine-year stint at Manchester United, in which he made over 300 appearances and scored 171 goals.

The star was also part of the 'Holy Trinity', which also consisted of Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best, who are credited with bringing Manchester United back to sporting glory following the 1958 Munich air disaster, which killed several members of the team.

© Instagram David paid tribute to the late footballer

Denis still holds the record for the most goals scored during a single season, managing to land 46 in the back of the net.

The sports star had a smaller international career, but made over 50 appearances for the Scottish national team between 1958 and 1974.

© Getty Images Denis started his career at Huddersfield

In 1965, Denis injured his knee during a match against Poland, something which followed him around for the rest of his career and he fully retired from the sport in September 1974.

The star then became a broadcaster and philanthropist and was one of the first sports reporters on Granada Reports. In 2012, he founded the Denis Law Legacy Trust, which aimed to reduce youth crime and anti-social behaviour by focusing on community engagement and sports participation.

© Manchester United via Getty Imag The star became a broadcaster and philanthropist in his retirement

In 2021, it was announced that Denis had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia.

Speaking to the Times at the time, he said: "I do understand what is happening and that is why I want to address my situation now while I am able, because I know there will be days when I don't understand and I hate the thought of that.

© Manchester United via Getty Imag David and Denis both played for Manchester United during their careers

"I know the road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful and ever changing. I have good days and bad days and aim to take each day as it comes, adjusting my lifestyle accordingly."