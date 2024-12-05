David Beckham heartbroken after death of close friend: 'Forever in our hearts'

David Beckham has been left heartbroken after the death of his close friend Kath Phipps.

Kath, 85, worked as a member of Manchester United's office staff and in recent years was the club's training ground receptionist, and she made an appearance in his 2024 Netflix documentary, Beckham.

"Forever in our hearts... The first and last face I would always see was Kath sat at reception at Old Trafford waiting to give me my tickets for the game," David shared with fans, alongside a black and white picture of him holding her hand.

"She was the heartbeat of Manchester United, everyone knew who Kath was and everyone adored her... I moved up to Manchester at 15 and Kath made a promise to my mum and dad, 'I'll look after your boy for you don't you worry,' and from that first day till the last day I spent with her that's exactly what she did."

David continued: "Old Trafford will never be the same without your smile as we walk through those doors... We love you."

© Manchester United Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS meets long-serving receptionist Kath Phipps of Manchester United

David's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz was among those to pay tribute in the comments, as was former Manchester United player Phil Neville.

"I don’t think I’ve had one cross word with anybody in all the years I’ve been here,” she said in a 2023 interview, marking her 55th anniversary at the club.

"I look forward to coming in and having a smile on my face every day, wishing people 'good morning'. I just enjoy being here. Not everybody can say they enjoy going to work but I do. Football has been my life."

© John Peters David Beckham with the European Cup in the dressing room after the UEFA Champions League Final in 1999

Such a key member of the team, Sir Alex Ferguson took his quad to her husband's funeral to pay respects, and in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, players and staff members often visited her home to ensure she was safe.

"If Kath ever had a bad day, she never brought it to work; her positive attitude helped set the mood for everyone entering the training ground, always ready to lend an ear and offer words of encouragement to anyone who needed them – be they megastar footballers, casual staff or occasional visitors," Manchester United shared in a statement.