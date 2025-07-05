Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrities celebrate Fourth of July: See photos from Jimmy Kimmel, Jane Seymour and more
Subscribe
Celebrities celebrate Fourth of July: See photos from Jimmy Kimmel, Jane Seymour and more
Digital Cover celebrities

Celebrities celebrate Fourth of July: See photos from Jimmy Kimmel, Jane Seymour and more

Here's a look at how the stars rang in Independence Day 2025

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

From backyard barbecues to beachside parties, stars across the United States stepped out in red, white and blue to mark America's birthday this week. As fireworks lit up the skies and parades rolled through small towns and big cities alike, some of our favourite celebrities shared how they celebrated the Fourth of July with family, food and fun. Here's a look at how the stars rang in Independence Day 2025.

Jane Seymour July 4

Jane Seymour waved the flag in style

Hollywood legend Jane Seymour, 74, embraced the celebration with timeless elegance, waving an American flag during a sun-drenched outdoor brunch. Wearing a striking cobalt blue blazer, a wide-brimmed sun hat and oversized sunglasses, Jane looked radiant as she toasted to freedom surrounded by friends.

Jimmy Kimmel July 4

Jimmy Kimmel fires up the grill

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel showed off his grilling prowess with a tray of perfectly roasted baby potatoes, wearing a patriotic tank top and a baseball cap. The backyard cookout looked delicious, and fans were quick to praise Jimmy’s low-key but festive approach to the holiday.

Meghan Markle July 4

Meghan Markle created the ultimate patriotic platter

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a peek into her Montecito holiday prep with a beautifully curated charcuterie board on her new lifestyle account, As Ever. Meghan, 43, styled the festive spread in the colours of the American flag, layering watermelon, blueberries, raspberries and star-shaped cheese with fresh florals. Wearing a crisp blue-and-white striped shirt, Meghan was seen concentrating as she styled the picture-perfect platter in her sunny California kitchen.

Snooki July 4

Snooki celebrated with her mini-me Jersey Shore star

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was all smiles as she posed with daughter Giovanna and son Lorenzo in New Jersey. The trio were dressed for the occasion, with Giovanna donning a star-spangled swimsuit and festive beads. Snooki kept it casual in a white cover-up and red striped bikini top, proving she knows how to do patriotic fashion with a splash of fun.

Derek Hough July 4

Derek Hough rode the holiday wave

Dancing with the Stars favourite Derek Hough shared a joyful snap of himself surfing while wearing a stars-and-stripes life vest, perfectly capturing the spirit of summer. With a big grin and blue skies above, Derek looked every bit the all-American action man, proving Independence Day is just as much about adventure as it is tradition.

Kristin Cavallari July 4

Kristin Cavallari posed poolside with son Camden

Reality star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari marked the Fourth by soaking up the sun in a chic two-piece, accessorised with a black USA cap and oversized tote. She posed with her son Camden beside the pool, flashing a peace sign and embracing the summer vibes in true California cool style.

Khloe Kardashian July 4

Khloé Kardashian and True shared a sweet treat

Khloé Kardashian celebrated with daughter True Thompson, six, enjoying ice cream and smiles under a sun umbrella. Dressed in matching red, white and blue, the pair were picture-perfect in their coordinated patriotic ensembles, with Khloé planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek as they posed for a candid moment.

Kardashian kids July 4

North West, Chicago, and Psalm show off their star-spangled style

The Kardashian kids turned out in full patriotic fashion, with North, Chicago and Psalm West spotted in adorable red, white and blue outfits. The siblings joined in Fourth of July festivities at what looked like a family event, complete with decorations, fans and plenty of stars and stripes

Jessica Simpson July 4

Jessica Simpson stuns in a red bikini

Singer and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson shared a mirror selfie in a red bow bikini, olive green shirt and oversized white sunglasses. Her bathroom counter was adorned with a navy USA cap, adding an all-American touch to her glamorous, off-duty style.

Cindy Crawford July 4

Cindy Crawford throws it back with classic Americana

Supermodel Cindy Crawford channeled retro Americana vibes as she posed barefoot beside a vintage white pickup truck. Dressed in a simple white tank and denim shorts, she waved two American flags with a smile, proving her all-American girl charm is timeless.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More