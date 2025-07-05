Celebrities celebrate Fourth of July: See photos from Jimmy Kimmel, Jane Seymour and more

From backyard barbecues to beachside parties, stars across the United States stepped out in red, white and blue to mark America's birthday this week. As fireworks lit up the skies and parades rolled through small towns and big cities alike, some of our favourite celebrities shared how they celebrated the Fourth of July with family, food and fun. Here's a look at how the stars rang in Independence Day 2025.

Jane Seymour waved the flag in style Hollywood legend Jane Seymour, 74, embraced the celebration with timeless elegance, waving an American flag during a sun-drenched outdoor brunch. Wearing a striking cobalt blue blazer, a wide-brimmed sun hat and oversized sunglasses, Jane looked radiant as she toasted to freedom surrounded by friends.

Jimmy Kimmel fires up the grill Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel showed off his grilling prowess with a tray of perfectly roasted baby potatoes, wearing a patriotic tank top and a baseball cap. The backyard cookout looked delicious, and fans were quick to praise Jimmy’s low-key but festive approach to the holiday.

Meghan Markle created the ultimate patriotic platter The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a peek into her Montecito holiday prep with a beautifully curated charcuterie board on her new lifestyle account, As Ever. Meghan, 43, styled the festive spread in the colours of the American flag, layering watermelon, blueberries, raspberries and star-shaped cheese with fresh florals. Wearing a crisp blue-and-white striped shirt, Meghan was seen concentrating as she styled the picture-perfect platter in her sunny California kitchen.

Snooki celebrated with her mini-me Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was all smiles as she posed with daughter Giovanna and son Lorenzo in New Jersey. The trio were dressed for the occasion, with Giovanna donning a star-spangled swimsuit and festive beads. Snooki kept it casual in a white cover-up and red striped bikini top, proving she knows how to do patriotic fashion with a splash of fun.

Derek Hough rode the holiday wave Dancing with the Stars favourite Derek Hough shared a joyful snap of himself surfing while wearing a stars-and-stripes life vest, perfectly capturing the spirit of summer. With a big grin and blue skies above, Derek looked every bit the all-American action man, proving Independence Day is just as much about adventure as it is tradition.

Kristin Cavallari posed poolside with son Camden Reality star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari marked the Fourth by soaking up the sun in a chic two-piece, accessorised with a black USA cap and oversized tote. She posed with her son Camden beside the pool, flashing a peace sign and embracing the summer vibes in true California cool style.

Khloé Kardashian and True shared a sweet treat Khloé Kardashian celebrated with daughter True Thompson, six, enjoying ice cream and smiles under a sun umbrella. Dressed in matching red, white and blue, the pair were picture-perfect in their coordinated patriotic ensembles, with Khloé planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek as they posed for a candid moment.

North West, Chicago, and Psalm show off their star-spangled style The Kardashian kids turned out in full patriotic fashion, with North, Chicago and Psalm West spotted in adorable red, white and blue outfits. The siblings joined in Fourth of July festivities at what looked like a family event, complete with decorations, fans and plenty of stars and stripes



Jessica Simpson stuns in a red bikini Singer and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson shared a mirror selfie in a red bow bikini, olive green shirt and oversized white sunglasses. Her bathroom counter was adorned with a navy USA cap, adding an all-American touch to her glamorous, off-duty style.