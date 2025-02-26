Inside Chicago West's incredible cowboy-themed birthday party

No one throws a birthday party like the Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to prove this with a new set of snaps from her daughter Chicago's cowboy-themed birthday bash, which they celebrated at the end of January.

The reality TV star shared several photos from Chicago's big day, which saw her sporting an incredible all-white outfit with tassels and a matching cowboy hat.

She wore her dark hair in two long plaits down to her waist and added some chic cowboy boots to complete the look. Her name was printed in rhinestones on the back of her jacket.

Kim opted for a black leather jacket and matching chaps over a pair of blue jeans. She added a black cowboy hat and an eye-catching belt to channel her inner cowgirl.

In Kim's latest snaps, the seven-year-old can be seen embracing her friends and cousins, including Dream Kardashian, and True and Tatum Thompson.

© Instagram Chicago's seventh birthday was cowboy-themed

The post also featured Chicago's incredible cake, a giant cowboy boot sitting on a hat with 'Chi' written atop it.

"Chicago's 7th cowgirl birthday," Kim captioned the post, and fans immediately took to the comments to gush over the seven-year-old.

"Yeeeeehaaaawwwww," wrote Chicago's aunt, Khloé Kardashian, while a follower commented, "Chicago's Kim TWIN!!"

© Instagram Chicago had a stunning cake made for her birthday bash

"Cuter bday ever for the sweetest girl," one wrote, while another added, "Kowboy Kardashian." Chicago's birthday was a colorful affair, complete with a 'Poppin' Pistols Showdown' booth and a giant pink cowboy boot piñata.

On her seventh birthday, the budding musician's family took to social media to gush over how quickly she is growing. "My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today! You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi," Kim wrote in a sweet post.

"Happy birthday to our sweet Chi Chi! I can't believe you are seven!!! You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love," Chicago's grandmother, Kris Jenner, said in her own post.

© Instagram Chicago is the spitting image of her mother

"Your smile brightens every room, and your big heart touches everyone around you. I'm so proud of the smart, creative, and thoughtful girl you are. I love you more than words can say, my angel pie!"

Chicago joined her older sister, North, and her father, Kanye West, on his latest album Vultures 2, for the track "BOMB", although many criticized the music for its simplistic lyrics and odd AI-generated music video.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she wants to protect her children from the spotlight and has to consider their safety when offers for them to perform appear, like with North West's The Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

© Instagram Chicago was joined by her cousins and aunt at the party

"I mean, she's been on a stage with her dad, for sure, but as a mom, especially putting her child on a platform for a lot of opinions, it's something to really, really, really think about," she said to Khloé.

"I'm really torn on if I should let her do this or not," she added. "North is very comfortable performing, but she's not a singer, you know, she raps."

"I already know what's coming," Kim shared. "That she's not Whitney Houston. That she got the job because of her parents. North is the moment, they wanna see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on anything, because she's a personality, a performer."