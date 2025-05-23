Kim Kardashian supported by kids amid huge milestone celebration: 'The journey was real'

Kim Kardashian officially graduated from her law program after six years of study, and celebrated the milestone achievement with her children by her side.

She began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018, an option that only California and three other states offer as an alternative to law school.

A sea of support

© Instagram Saint, Chicago and Psalm came to support their mother's achievement

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her graduation celebration, which appeared to take place in a garden with a luncheon set up for the crowd.

She donned a gray sweater and a dark gray miniskirt for the event, complete with black pantyhose, white heels and a black belt to cinch in her waist.

At one point she sported a latte-colored graduation gown and matching cap, which she wore with a proud smile on her face.

© Instagram The three kids all wore suits for the occasion

Three of her four children were in the crowd, dressed in matching suits. Saint, nine, wore a black suit on the day, while his seven-year-old sister Chicago donned a pinstripe navy suit and his six-year-old brother Psalm sported a beige suit.

Absent from her mother's big day was Kim's eldest, North West. She shares her four kids with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

An incredible achievement

© Instagram Kim studied for six years with a San Francisco law firm

"Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer," Kim wrote in the caption. "It wasn't easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared."

"That's the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away," she continued.

"I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment." She added: "This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I'll carry its lessons with me forever. Here's to celebrating resilience and new beginnings!"

Familial pride

© Instagram Kim's family came to celebrate her big day

Her sister Khloé Kardashian took to the comments to share the love, writing, "We are so proud of you!" The mother of two was also in attendance on the day to support her sister, wearing a stunning pink floral dress as she sat beside her mother Kris Jenner, who donned a red shift dress.

"I am so proud of Kim. I just left her celebration lunch for graduating law school," Khloé said in an Instagram video. "I mean, I cannot believe this is years and years in the making. I'm so proud of her. This was just such a cool accomplishment, and I'm so proud."

Kim's older sister Kourtney also joined her family at the graduation celebration dressed in an oversized gray suit.

© Instagram Her sister Kourtney came to support in an oversized suit

The SKIMS mogul also received a show of support from her close friend Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"So incredibly proud of you congratulations a lot of work sweat and tears went into this," she wrote on Instagram below a photo from Kim's graduation.

Kim's father was famed lawyer Robert Kardashian, who represented OJ Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

To learn more about Kim's eldest daughter North West, watch below...