Inside Malcolm-Jamal Warner's family life with wife and daughter before death at 54

Beloved actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death at 54 has left his family and fans heartbroken.

The 9-1-1 star drowned during a vacation in Costa Rica and he left behind his wife and daughter.

Malcolm — who was best known for playing Bill Cosby's son Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show — was caught by a high current in the water and his cause of death was confirmed as asphyxia.

While his passing is mourned, thoughts and prayers have gone out to those in his inner circle.

© Getty Malcolm starred in The Cosby Show

This is what is known about his life away from the cameras.

Notoriously private

Malcolm kept the names of his wife and daughter private. But his adoration for his family was obvious from his Instagram feed.

© Instagram Malcolm playing Twister with his daughter

The couple welcomed their only child in 2017 and he appeared to be a hands-on dad with photos on social media showcasing their close bond.

One stand out post showed a snapshot of her knee covered in bandaids and Malcolm explained: "My 3 year old daughter was running in the backyard today and fell.

© Instagram Malcolm with his beaming daughter

"Despite all the band-aids, she only hurt her knee. Upon persuading us that screen time would make her knee feel better, my wife asked her what she wanted to watch. She says, 'Rudy’s Family...'"

Late bloomer

© Instagram He was a proud dad

Malcolm loved his family life and expressed his thanks for how they enhanced his life with a beautiful Instagram post.

He penned: "Two lovely and beautiful spirits who enrich my life in all the ways I expected and then some. I’ve always been proud to be a late bloomer so I am eternally grateful to you both for waiting for me to be ready for you and this wonder filled wonderful life we have co-created. And I think to myself “what a world..."

Full of love

© Instagram Malcolm will be sorely missed

Father's Day was a day of pride for Malcolm who added a meaningful post to celebrate his family.

"Papa’s Day was a good day," he wrote. "The amount of love in our home is one of the things in life of which I am the most proud. The last picture is a bass guitar she made with her friend. I am one of the luckiest men in the world. My friends who’ve known me for the past 20+ years remind me that I deserve this. I agree. I’ve been working for this for a lifetime even though I didn’t know it. But it’s all too clear now. Color me grateful."

How did Malcolm-Jamal Warner die?

According to ABC News, Costa Rican National Police confirmed that Malcolm-Jamal died while swimming in the ocean in Costa Rica, when he was caught by a high current in the water.

He was discovered Sunday afternoon, formally identified by Costa Rica's national police, and his cause of death was confirmed as asphyxia.