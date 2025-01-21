Celebrity deaths: Stars who have died in 2025 so far

Emotional tributes have poured in as fans and peers have taken to social media to express their sadness over the passing of international stars of TV, film, and music, who have died so far in 2025.

January saw the passing of Twin Peaks creator, David Lynch, Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, RuPaul's Drag Race star, The Vivienne, and many others who sadly lost their lives.

In remembrance, here are some of the stars who died in 2025...

1/ 8 © Getty Francisco San Martin Days of Our Lives star Francisco San Martin passed away aged 39. The actor – who famously portrayed Dario Hernandez – died at his home on January 16. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office listed his cause of death as suicide. Following the news of his passing, Francisco's Days of Our Lives co-star, Camila Banus, penned a tribute. "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," she began. "My only witness that Pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn't believe it. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

2/ 8 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joan Plowright British actress Dame Joan Plowright, who enjoyed an illustrious career across theatre, film, and TV over seven decades, passed away "peacefully" on January 16 aged 95. The Oscar-nominee's family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025, surrounded by her family at Denville Hall aged 95." They added: "We are so proud of all Joan did and who she was as a loving and deeply inclusive human being. "She survived her many challenges with Plowright grit and courageous determination to make the best of them, and that she certainly did. Rest in peace, Joan..."



3/ 8 © Scott Dudelson David Lynch Twin Peaks creator David Lynch died on January 15 at the age of 78. "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," the filmmaker's family shared on Facebook. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way." While a cause of death was not given, Lynch was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020, and his health reportedly took a turn for the worse after he was forced to evacuate his home due to the LA wildfires.

4/ 8 © ABC via Getty Images Leslie Charleson General Hospital star Leslie Charleson passed away at the age of 79. Her death was confirmed by the show's executive producer Frank Valentini on Sunday, January 12. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," he wrote on Instagram. "Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. “I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

5/ 8 © Getty Images Brian Matusz Former Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs pitcher Brian Matusz died aged 37 on January 7. His sudden passing was announced by the Orioles – who he played for from 2009 until 2016 – in a heartfelt statement on social media. "Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole Brian Matusz," the statement began. A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. "He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face. Brian's family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

6/ 8 © Getty Images The Vivienne RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, whose real name was James Lee Williams, was 32 when they died on January 5. The news was announced by The Vivienne's publicist, Simon Jones, who wrote that the performer was an "incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person". The statement read: "James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. "We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve." Police confirmed that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding The Vivienne's sudden passing.

7/ 8 © MediaPunch/Shutterstock Jeff Baena Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena died by suicide aged 47 on January 3. The filmmaker was pronounced dead at his LA home after police and the fire brigade were called to the property. In his obituary published in The Miami Herald, where Baena was born, his family described him as a "very special person," a "gifted filmmaker," and called his life "woefully short." Plaza, who deleted her Instagram account following her husband's passing, shared a statement via her representative which read: "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."