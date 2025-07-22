Kate Hudson admits her 'heart is heavy' as she mourns sudden death

Kate Hudson is just one of the Hollywood stars paying tribute to The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner following his sudden death on July 20.

The late actor was just 54 when he drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday while vacationing with his wife and daughter.

Following the tragic news, Kate took to her Instagram Stories to honor the late star with a heartfelt message alongside a black and white photo of Malcolm.

"Spent time working on a film in Australia with Malcolm and he was the kindest and sweetest," she wrote. "My heart is heavy and sending such love to @malcolmjamalwar family."

© Instagram Kate Hudson tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Celebrity tributes

1/ 5 © Beyonce.com Beyonce Beyonce shared her condolences, uploading a photo of Malcolm to her website alongside the message: "Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed."



2/ 5 © Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee, who starred alongside Malcolm in the sitcom Reed Between the Lines, shared a carousel of photos with Malcolm and penned: "I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad." She added: "What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I'm so sorry for this unimaginable loss."



3/ 5 © Instagram Jamie Foxx Jamie wrote on Instagram: "Speechless on this one rest in power, my brother."



4/ 5 © Instagram Jennifer Love Hewitt Malcolm's former 9-1-1 co-star Jennifer posted on her Instagram stories: "I cannot believe this. This hurts my heart. A gentleman, an incredible talent and we were so lucky to have him in the 911 family. Heartbroken and sending love to his family."



5/ 5 © Instagram Viola Davis Actress Viola shared several photos of Malcolm on Instagram and wrote: "I actually am speechless!!!!! No words! Theo was OUR son, OUR brother, OUR friend..." She added: "He was absolutely so familiar, and we rejoiced at how TV got it right!! But... Malcolm got it right... and now... we reveled in your life and are gutted by this loss. Blessings and prayers to your family and loved ones... We will speak your name—always."



Malcolm's official cause of death was asphyxia, according to the Costa Rican National Police. He died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, after getting caught by a rip current.

According to the police, Malcolm was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment, but he was declared dead by the Costa Rican Red Cross.

Malcolm's most famous role was Theo Huxtable on all eight seasons of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1985 to 1992.

© Getty Images Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025

His on-screen father, Bill Cosby, said that Malcolm's death "reminded him of the same call he received when his son died".

Bill's only son, Ennis William Cosby, was murdered in 1997 during an attempted robbery on a Los Angeles freeway ramp as he tried to change a flat tire. He was just 27 years old.

Speaking to People, Bill's rep, Andrew Wyatt, said that Malcolm's death was "devastating".

© Getty Images Malcolm played Bill's son on The Cosby Show

"Malcolm was doing what he loved when he died — he was with his family," Andrew added. "He had just done a concert in Minnesota and called Mr. Cosby and talked about it. They spoke all the time. He said, 'Malcolm was changing humanity."

Andrew noted that Bill was finding comfort in his Cosby Show co-stars, and he was "on the phone with Phylicia Rashad [who played his onscreen wife Claire Huxtable] reminiscing about Malcolm" on Monday.