Stevie Wonder's retirement at 75 in his own words
Stevie Wonderattends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

The music legend and "Superstitious" singer has been recording since he was a teenager

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
At 75, Stevie Wonder's career has lasted longer than many of his contemporaries, especially when you take into account the fact that he released his debut album in 1962 at the age of 12.

However, amid an extended break from recording new material and his age, fans have occasionally wondered whether the musical legend might retire or step away from the stage.

In the midst of recent comments from Stevie himself clarifying the same, here's what the singer has said in the past about retiring, the status of new music, and the factors contributing to recent breaks…

Der amerikanische Musiker Stevie Wonder als 14-jÃ¤hriger Jugendlicher mit Mundharmonika. Undatiertes Foto.© Getty Images
Stevie has been recording and releasing music since he was a teenager

Is Stevie Wonder retiring?

As of 2025, Stevie has no plans to retire. The musical legend sat down with BBC's Sidetracked earlier this week to discuss his career and his recent concert tour through the United Kingdom.

He confirmed then that he wanted to keep playing and performing for as long as he physically could. "For as long as you breathe, for as long as your heart beats, there's more for you to do. I'm not gonna stop the gift that keeps pouring through my body."

He continued: "I love doing what I'm doing. An artist never stops drawing. As long as you can imagine is as long as you are going to be creative," and affirmed that he still found joy in revisiting his illustrious back catalog. "And singing those songs is like me taking another breath."

stevie wonder in white jacket and black hat on stage in front of microphone© Getty Images
"For as long as you breathe, for as long as your heart beats, there's more for you to do."

Is he releasing new music in 2025?

Stevie has not released a studio album of original material in two decades, the last being 2005's A Time to Love. His last original release was the 2024 single "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart."

While we don't have a timeline, he did confirm during his conversation that he was working on a project that he'd teased back in 2008 titled Through the Eyes of Wonder, a concept album that dives deeper into his journey making music while blind.

Tomeeka Robyn Bracy and Stevie Wonder attend Universal Music Group's 2024 After Party© Getty Images
The singer has confirmed he has no plans to retire as long as he can still perform

"There is so much more that I want to do and that God wants me to do," he explained, revealing that he had lots of unreleased music still to work with. "I have a lot of songs I haven't released yet but I'm not going to say to you that, I'm going to let it just be there."

Stevie's health

For the vast majority of his career, Stevie has been healthy and hearty, and remains one of the most active musicians from the 20th century when it comes to his legacy as a touring and stage artist.

Musician Stevie Wonder performs on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22.© Getty Images
He confirmed he is working on an album titled "Through the Eyes of Wonder"

His most significant battle came in 2019, when he shared with the crowd at London's Hyde Park that he would be taking a short break because he was receiving a kidney transplant.

Ever the optimist, though, Stevie informed the crowd at the time: "I'm all good, I'm all good, all good... I have a donor and it's all good." Later that year, he underwent a successful kidney transplant and informed the world via a press conference that he was recovering well.

Stevie Wonder performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
"There is so much more that I want to do and that God wants me to do."

"Since I have been released from the hospital, I've had nurses that have made sure I have my medicine on time and I'm going to take it for as long as I have to — even if it's for the rest of my life," he said, jovially adding: "I feel like I'm about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for their prayers and love. I'm feeling great."

