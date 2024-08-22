Meet Stevie Wonder's 9 famous kids — from musicians to fashion designers and models

Stevie Wonder remains a legend in the music industry, one of the most accomplished vocalists and musicians to ever do it, so it's natural that he passed the genes down pretty well.

The 74-year-old star is the patriarch of a large family, having welcomed nine children over the course of his lifetime with five women, and all of them have followed in his footsteps in one way or the other.

Stevie has spoken fondly in the past about imbibing his love for the arts and some fatherly advice for his children, focusing on being a present father, despite not having a relationship still with many of their mothers.

Read on to learn more about the singer's nine children, from fellow musicians to fashion designers…

1/ 9 © Getty Images Aisha Zakia Morris, 49 In April 1975, Stevie welcomed Aisha with then-girlfriend Yolanda Simmons, and was also the inspiration for his 1976 song "Isn't She Lovely?" Aisha was primarily raised by her mother in New Jersey. TRENDING: Inside Tim Walz's special relationship with 2 kids Gus and Hope Aisha is also a singer, having performed with her dad several times and was nominated for a Grammy in 2006 for their track "How Will I Know." She was also the music director for KJLH, a R&B radio station owned by her dad, and is now a mom herself to son Miles.

2/ 9 © Instagram Keita Sawandi Morris, 47 Keita is Stevie and Yolanda's second child, born in April 1977, and was raised by his mom with his sister. While he remains out of the spotlight more so than his older sister, he is also a musician. He moved to NYC at a young age to start a record label with friends, Stay Gold, and is now a producer and DJ who goes by the name "DJ Jersey Wonder." He is also a dad to kids Asmar and Lula.

3/ 9 © Instagram Mumtaz Ekow Morris, 40 In October 1983, Stevie and Melody McCulley welcomed son Mumtaz. After an early interest in sports, Mumtaz also developed an inclination for music, performing in high school and his college years. MORE: Meet Mark Wahlberg's four talented kids with wife Rhea Durham He has joined his dad on stage several times, performed the national anthem at the Notre Dame Japan Bowl, and even released a single with Snoop Dogg. He is now reportedly working as an insurance field adjuster, and is a married father-of-five.

4/ 9 © Getty Images Sophia Morris, 39 In July 1985, Stevie welcomed Sophia with a woman whose identity has not yet been disclosed (reportedly a woman named Sheryo Stone). While not much is known about her early years, she is now a prominent public figure. She is an ambassador for the United Nations (specifically UNESCO), plus a producer for Global Citizen Live. She has also ventured into jewelry design, and played an important role in organizing UNESCO's World Day for African and AfroDescendant Culture in San Jose, Costa Rica.

5/ 9 © Getty Images Kwame Morris, 36 Sophia's younger brother Kwame was born in August 1988. After graduating from Morehouse College, he began working as a production coordinator for L'AGENCE, before moving on to becoming a model himself. MORE: Meet Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme — from following in star's footsteps to their incredible activism He appeared in the pages of Vogue Italia and has since then branched out into entrepreneurship, starting an eyewear company named Yagan Stone Eyewear. He is also a father, welcoming his son Kenzo last December.

6/ 9 © Getty Images Kailand Morris, 22 Stevie welcomed his son Kailand in September 2001 with second wife Kai Millard, a stylist and designer. He was influenced at a young age by his parents and their careers, and even briefly played drums with his dad on the road. He soon ventured into fashion, starting a line named the House of KOM. He also began work as a model, first walking for Dolce & Gabbana in 2019 and making appearances at several fashion week events. He still nurtures his musical aspirations, however, like his dad.

7/ 9 © Getty Images Mandla Kadjay Carl Stevland Morris, 19 Stevie and Kai welcomed their second son, Mandla, in May 2005 on Stevie's 55th birthday. Mandla was thrust into the limelight at a younger age than most of his siblings, however, making his TV debut at the age of 13. POPULAR: Joanna Gaines' baby number 6 — everything she and Chip have said about expanding their family Mandla was one of the contestants on the short-lived Dancing with the Stars spin-off, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, and ultimately placed fifth on its first and only season. While he remains out of the public eye now, he has shown a flair for music production as well on social media.

8/ 9 © Getty Images Zaiah Morris Zaiah was born to Stevie and his third wife, Tomeeka Bracy, with whom he tied the knot in 2017. Her date of birth remains unknown, although she was born before her younger sibling in 2014. Not much is known about Zaiah except for the fact that she was featured in Stevie's 2020 song "Where is Our Love Song" with four of her other siblings, and reportedly also performed with her dad at his 2022 House Full of Toys Benefit Concert.