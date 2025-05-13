Meet Stevie Wonder's stunning wife who is 23 years his junior

Stevie Wonder ushered in his 75th birthday on Tuesday and was no doubt joined by his nine loving children and doting wife, Tomeeka R. Morris.

The music legend, previously married twice, found love again in 2017 when he wed Tomeeka, who is 23 years his junior. The couple welcomed two daughters – Zaiah and Nyah – before their marriage.

© Getty Images for Universal Music The couple married in 2017

Now choosing a quieter life away from the spotlight, Stevie tends to keep the details of his marriage private. In honor of his milestone birthday, HELLO! takes a closer look at the focal woman who has inspired the music of the hitmaker.

Marriage and children

The couple dated for five years before they tied the knot with a romantic ceremony at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Tomeeka looked ethereal in an opulent headpiece and figure-hugging white wedding gown for the big day.

© Getty Images The couple share two daughters

Stevie shared an insight behind the pairs' decision to name their daughter Nyah on The View in 2014. "We're going to have a wonderful daughter, [to be] born in December, name is going to be Nyah, which is 'purpose'," he shared. Zaiah and Nyah are the singer's eighth and ninth children.

The musician is also a father to Aisha Zakia Morris, 50, Keita Sawandi Morris, 48, Keita Sawandi Morris, 48, Mumtaz Ekow Morris, 41, Sophia Morris, 39, Kwame Morris, 36, Kailand Morris, 23, and Mandla Morris, 20, from his past relationships.

Music inspiration

Stevie has previously opened up about how his and Tomeeka's daughters have inspired his music. "When I sing 'Isn’t She Lovely,' yes, I think about Aisha, my oldest child, but the song also makes me think of Nyah, my newborn daughter. She's lovely, too," he told GQ in 2015.

© MANDEL NGAN The singer opened up about the inspiration behind his music

"Relationships bring about experiences — thoughts, emotions, expressions. All of those things create music."

The singer even brought Zaiah onstage during his concert at Madison Square Garden in November 2014. Stevie's two youngest daughters also featured on his track "Where is Our Love Song" in 2020.

Red carpet appearances

Tomeeka doesn't shy away from supporting her husband during star-studded events and often graces beside him on the red carpet. The 51-year-old was spotted at the Golden Globe Awards and the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2017 and more recently at the Universal Music Group after party for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

© Getty Images The couple attended the Met Gala

Stevie's wife looked sensational at the 2025 Met Gala to celebrate "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" for the Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art. Tomeeka donned a semi-sheer black, long-sleeved gown that was embellished with intricate sequins. The look was teamed with a diamond-encrusted statement necklace and a bold red lip.