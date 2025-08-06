Jack Osbourne breaks silence on Ozzy Osbourne's death with emotional tribute - 'My heart is full of sadness'

Jack Osbourne has broken his silence following Ozzy Osbourne's passing.

Jack, who is the youngest son of the late rocker, took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his dad, writing: "I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.

© PA Images via Getty Images Jack Osbourne has broken his silence following his father's passing

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad'. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

"Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!'"

"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad," he finished the caption.

Attached was a montage of clips of the late singer and Jack, along with Jack's four children. The video begins with a clip from the Howard Stern Show from 1997 where the radio host asks a young Jack: "How cool is it having Ozzy as your dad?"

© WireImage Jack says his dad lived life to the fullest in his touching tribute

"Very cool," Jack replied before clips of the father-son duo began playing.

Ozzy's passing

Ozzy passed away on 22 July from cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease, as well as complications from Parkinson's.

His death came just days after the legend took the stage along with his Black Sabbath bandmates for a final reunion show in his home city of Birmingham.

© Getty Images for iHeartMedia Ozzy Osbourne passed away on 22 July

His family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."

The family's statement continued: "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

© Getty Images Ozzy was honoured with a funeral procession through his hometown of Birmingham

The singer was honoured with a procession through his hometown of Birmingham on 30 July where Jack, along with Sharon, Kelly, Aimee and Louis paid tribute to Ozzy along with thousands of fans.