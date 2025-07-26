Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jack Osbourne's ex-wife shares rare pictures in heartbreaking tribute to 'larger than life' Ozzy Osbourne
Subscribe
Jack Osbourne's ex-wife shares rare pictures in heartbreaking tribute to 'larger than life' Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne, Lisa Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne arrive at the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in 2016© FilmMagic

Jack Osbourne's ex-wife shares rare pictures in heartbreaking tribute to 'larger than life' Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy died at the age of 76

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Jack Osbourne's ex-wife is honoring the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, days after he died at the age of 76.

Lisa Stelly is mom to three of Ozzy's grandchildren, Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, whom she welcomed with his son Jack, and she shared a carousel of memories of her girls with Ozzy over the years.

"The world got Ozzy. We got Papa. One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you," she captioned the post.

One of the videos showed her daughter running back and forth between Ozzy and his wife Sharon as they joked about a smelly breath, while others showed Ozzy – known as the Prince of Darkness – cuddling with a cat on his chest.

Ozzy Osbourne sits on the sofa with two of his granddaughters© Lisa Stelly
Ozzy sits on the sofa with two of his granddaughters

Another picture gave an insight into Ozzy's private life, as he sat at his easel and painted.

Lisa, 38, also reposted the grid post onto Stories, adding: "Love you, Papa. See You on the Other Side."

Ozzy Osbourne paints at his easel
The pictures gave insight into Ozzy's home life

Ozzy died on July 22 at his home in the United Kingdom with his wife Sharon by his side. Thames Valley air ambulance arrived at the home at 10:30am with the Daily Mail reporting the helicopter left the property two hours later. in his final two hours.

A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed with the outlet that "our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday".

Ozzy Osbourne poses with Lisa Stelly and one of his granddaughters© Lisa Stelly
Ozzy poses with Lisa, Jack's ex-wife, and one of his granddaughters

Ozzy and Sharon bought the 350-acre estate in the Chilterns, northwest of London, in 1993 and had spent weeks refurbishing it ahead of their arrival in the UK to accommodate his needs. 

The couple had recently added a new rehab wing, a swimming pool and a pond. 

Ozzy Osbourne stands with his granddaughter on his shoulders© Lisa Stelly
Ozzy stands with his granddaughter on his shoulders

Ozzy, who fronted the rock band Black Sabbath, died surrounded by his family, and the news was confirmed in a statement on social media.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

The statement was signed by Ozzy's widow, Sharon, 72, and four of the late singer's children: Kelly, 40, Jack, 39, Aimee, 41, and Louis, 50.

His two eldest children, however, were missing from the statement.

Ozzy welcomed daughter Jessica and son Louis with his first wife Thelma, who he married in 1971.  He also adopted her first son, Elliot.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's granddaughter is taking after the 'Prince Of Darkness'

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More