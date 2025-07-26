Jack Osbourne's ex-wife shares rare pictures in heartbreaking tribute to 'larger than life' Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne's ex-wife is honoring the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, days after he died at the age of 76.

Lisa Stelly is mom to three of Ozzy's grandchildren, Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, whom she welcomed with his son Jack, and she shared a carousel of memories of her girls with Ozzy over the years.

"The world got Ozzy. We got Papa. One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you," she captioned the post.

One of the videos showed her daughter running back and forth between Ozzy and his wife Sharon as they joked about a smelly breath, while others showed Ozzy – known as the Prince of Darkness – cuddling with a cat on his chest.

© Lisa Stelly Ozzy sits on the sofa with two of his granddaughters

Another picture gave an insight into Ozzy's private life, as he sat at his easel and painted.

Lisa, 38, also reposted the grid post onto Stories, adding: "Love you, Papa. See You on the Other Side."

The pictures gave insight into Ozzy's home life

Ozzy died on July 22 at his home in the United Kingdom with his wife Sharon by his side. Thames Valley air ambulance arrived at the home at 10:30am with the Daily Mail reporting the helicopter left the property two hours later. in his final two hours.

A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed with the outlet that "our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday".

© Lisa Stelly Ozzy poses with Lisa, Jack's ex-wife, and one of his granddaughters

Ozzy and Sharon bought the 350-acre estate in the Chilterns, northwest of London, in 1993 and had spent weeks refurbishing it ahead of their arrival in the UK to accommodate his needs.

The couple had recently added a new rehab wing, a swimming pool and a pond.

© Lisa Stelly Ozzy stands with his granddaughter on his shoulders

Ozzy, who fronted the rock band Black Sabbath, died surrounded by his family, and the news was confirmed in a statement on social media.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

The statement was signed by Ozzy's widow, Sharon, 72, and four of the late singer's children: Kelly, 40, Jack, 39, Aimee, 41, and Louis, 50.

His two eldest children, however, were missing from the statement.

Ozzy welcomed daughter Jessica and son Louis with his first wife Thelma, who he married in 1971. He also adopted her first son, Elliot.